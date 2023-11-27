Global Glioma Treatment Market Report 2023-2027 and 2032 Featuring Major Players - Merck & Co, Amgen, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceutical

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glioma Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glioma treatment market is expected to grow from $4.37 billion in 2022 to $4.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The glioma treatment market is expected to reach $5.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.





The glioma treatment market report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional market shares, the market presence of competitors, detailed market segments within the glioma treatment industry, emerging market trends, opportunities, and additional data essential for success in the glioma treatment sector.

One prominent trend in the glioma treatment market is product innovation, with major companies striving to introduce innovative products to maintain their market positions. For instance, in November 2021, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, unveiled Delytact, an oncolytic virus therapy for brain cancer, making it the world's first of its kind. Delytact employs a cancer-fighting virus with a viral genome carrying three triple mutations that enhance replication within cancer cells. This breakthrough treatment is particularly effective against malignant glioma.

Another noteworthy development took place in February 2023 when Kite, a US-based global biopharmaceutical company, acquired Tmunity Therapeutics, further strengthening its position in cell therapy research. This acquisition expands Kite's portfolio and capabilities by incorporating additional pipeline assets, including an "armored" CAR T technology platform that can enhance the anti-tumor activity of various CAR-T therapies. Tmunity Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biotherapeutics company, focuses on developing novel treatments for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

The glioma treatment market is also anticipated to benefit from the increasing incidence of brain and spinal cord tumors. These tumors comprise uncontrolled masses of abnormal cells in the brain or spinal cord. Glioma treatment plays a crucial role in the management of brain and spinal cord cancers, effectively eliminating remaining cancer cells or residual tumor tissue following surgical procedures.

For example, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology in March 2023, primary malignant brain and spinal cord tumors were projected to affect approximately 24,810 individuals in the US in 2020, with brain tumors accounting for 85% to 90% of all cases. Globally, an estimated 308,102 individuals received a diagnosis of primary brain or spinal cord tumors in 2020. As a result, the rising incidence of brain and spinal cord tumors is a key driver of growth in the glioma treatment market.

In 2022, North America held the largest share of the glioma treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The glioma treatment market report covers various countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.99 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Glioma Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Glioma Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Glioma Treatment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Glioma Treatment Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Glioma Treatment Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Glioma Treatment Market



5. Glioma Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Glioma Treatment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Glioma Treatment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Glioma Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Low-Grade

High-Grade

6.2. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Segmentation By Disease, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma

Other Diseases

6.3. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Segmentation By Route Of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

Other Routes

6.4. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Other Treatments

6.5. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Other End Users

7. Glioma Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Glioma Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

