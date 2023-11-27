Mindera Health Announces Commercial Relocation

San Diego, CA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindera Health™, a leading provider of precision medicine solutions for psoriasis, today announced that it will be relocating its commercial activities to a new office building at 1221 Liberty Way, Vista, CA 92081 on December 1st, 2023. The new facility is over 19,000 square feet and features a state-of-the-art molecular laboratory.

“As we continue to accelerate our commercial activities, it is necessary to have a state-of-the-art facility that will enable us to expand,” said Ron Rocca, President, and CEO of Mindera Health. “The new building gives us some great collaborative spaces that have already had a positive impact on our projects.”

The new Mindera Health office is designed to foster innovation and collaboration, with open workspaces, meeting rooms, and a dedicated break area. The laboratory is equipped with the latest technology and equipment, allowing Mindera Health to continue to develop and commercialize its innovative precision medicine solutions for psoriasis.

Mindera Health will continue to operate its Kearny Mesa laboratory as licenses and accreditations are transferred to the new location.

“We are excited to move into our new office and laboratory,” said Toby Dickerson, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder. “This is a significant milestone for Mindera Health, and it is a testament to our growth and commitment to providing patients with the best possible care.”

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is the flagship test of Mindera Health, designed to prospectively predict a patient’s response to expensive biologic drug classes prior to therapeutic selection and treatment. Using a scalable, minimally invasive dermal biomarker patch that captures over 7,000 biomarkers per sample along with data analytics, Mind.Px materially improves patient outcomes and significantly reduces healthcare system costs of expensive biologic treatments.

About Mindera Health™

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification. Find out more at www.minderahealth.com.

