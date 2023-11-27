Global Skin Health Foods Market Size To Worth USD 3.81 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.4%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Skin Health Foods Market Size is to grow from USD 2.05 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.81 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period.





Skin Health Foods are nutrient-rich edibles that support and enhance skin health. Packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids, these foods include fruits like berries and citrus, leafy greens, fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, nuts, and seeds. Vitamin C and antioxidants combat free radicals and promote collagen production, while omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation and boost skin hydration. Vitamin E aids in skin repair and UV protection. Integrating these foods into a balanced diet promotes a radiant complexion and overall skin health.

In 2022, the fatty fish and walnuts segment accounted for around 38.2% market share

On the basis of the source, the global skin health foods market is segmented into fatty fish, avocados, walnuts, sunflower seeds, sweet potatoes, red or yellow bell, peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, soy, dark chocolate, green tea, and red grapes. Fatty fish and walnuts have gained significant consumption in the context of skin health foods due to their rich sources of essential fatty acids, particularly omega-3 and omega-6. These fatty acids are crucial for maintaining skin integrity, promoting hydration, and reducing inflammation, which are essential for healthy and radiant skin. The popularity of these foods has surged as consumers become more aware of the role of nutrition in skin care and seek natural remedies for skin issues.

The skin conditions segment held the largest market with more than 53.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the indication, the global skin health foods market is segmented into skin conditions, anti-aging, and anti-allergy. The skin conditions segment held the largest market share in the skin health foods industry due to its high demand among consumers seeking targeted solutions for various skin issues. Skin health foods that address specific conditions like acne, eczema, and aging-related concerns have gained significant popularity. These products are formulated with ingredients known for their skin-improving properties, attracting a large customer base looking for effective and natural remedies.

The adults segment held the largest market with more than 63.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the consumer type, the global skin health foods market is segmented into adults and aged people. The adults segment held the largest market share in the skin health foods industry due to as adults age, they become more concerned about maintaining youthful and healthy skin, leading to a higher demand for skin health foods. The adults are more likely to invest in products that offer long-term benefits, including skin health foods. The growing awareness of the impact of diet on skin condition has prompted adults to seek out nutrient-rich foods to support their skin's health and appearance. These factors have contributed to the dominance of the adults segment in the market.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 6.7% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest expansion during the forecast period due to a large and growing population, with increasing disposable incomes and a rising middle class. As people's living standards improve, they are more likely to invest in health and wellness products, including skin health foods. The growing awareness of skincare and beauty trends, coupled with the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements, drives the demand for skin health foods in this region.

North America dominated the skin health foods market due to a well-established and health-conscious consumer base that prioritizes skincare and overall well-being. The advancements in research and development have led to the creation of innovative skin health food products, attracting a large customer base. The influence of celebrity endorsements and wellness trends has driven consumer interest in skin health foods.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global skin health foods market include Amway, Archer, Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, BASF SE, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Danone SA, DuPont, General Mills, Glanbia PLC, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nestle SA. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Sojaprotein, a leading distributor of non-GMO soy components in Europe and throughout the world, announced a contract to be bought by global nutrition business ADM.

In June 2022, Royal DSM has launched cosmetics client sampling for its entirely bio-based vitamin A, a preliminary step before commercial-scale manufacturing.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global skin health foods market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Skin Health Foods Market, By Source

Fatty Fish

Avocados

Walnuts

Sunflower Seeds

Sweet Potatoes

Red or Yellow Bell Peppers

Broccoli

Tomatoes

Soy

Dark Chocolate

Green Tea

Red Grapes

Skin Health Foods Market, By Indication

Skin Conditions

Anti-Aging

Anti-Allergy

Skin Health Foods Market, By Consumer Type

Adults

Aged People

Skin Health Foods Market, By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Skin Health Foods Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



