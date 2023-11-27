Polymer Binders Market Accelerates at 9% CAGR to Hit US$ 105 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Polymer Binders Market is predicted to land at a value of $105 Bn by late 2033 while climbing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2023-2033).

Polymer binders are materials that hold things together, commonly used in coatings, adhesives, and sealants. They're made of large molecules (polymers) and offer several advantages over alternatives. They provide strong adhesion and cohesion, making the end product durable. Water-based polymer binders, in particular, are often chosen for their environmental friendliness, with lower emissions, and compliance with regulations.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8234

Key Segments of Polymer Binders Industry Research Report

By Type By Form By Application By Region Acrylic Pure Acrylic Styrene Acrylic Vinyl Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate Polyvinyl Acetate Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Ethylene Acetate

Latex Styrene Butadiene Copolymer Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Others Liquid

Powder

High Solids Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textiles & Carpets Textile Coating Carpet Backing

Paper & Boards

Construction Additives Tiling and Flooring Mortar Mix Plastering and Insulation Systems

Others North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



They contribute to improved safety during handling, are non-flammable, and reduce the risk of fire hazards. Additionally, polymer binders enhance product longevity and resist factors like UV radiation.

The expansion of the polymer binders market is primarily driven by increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions across various industries. The shift towards eco-friendly alternatives, such as water-based polymer binders, is fueled by rising environmental awareness and stringent regulations.

However, the market faces some restraints that inhibit the growth of the market. For instance, in this industry, striking a balance between maintaining or improving performance properties while transitioning to more sustainable formulations can be challenging. It is also a struggle when key raw materials become scarce or expensive. This dependence makes the supply chain vulnerable to various issues like geopolitical events or changes in global markets.

Key Takeaways:

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest pace due to increasing demand for polymer binder solutions from architectural coatings with an increasing count of construction activities.

Sales of Polymer binders in Japan are expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033. This growth is attributed to growth in architectural & infrastructural activity in Japan.

Based on type, acrylic polymer binders are used at an increased rate due to their low cost and good performance. Rising technological advancements and widespread R&D activities are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The growing demand for sustainable solutions, the versatility and superior adhesion properties of polymer binders, and continuous advancements in research and development leading to improved formulations and applications are the key factors boosting the market growth - Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

The polymer binders market is highly competitive and key companies in the market are progressively forging strategic partnerships to investigate and leverage fresh opportunities for expanding their market presence. Key players in the market are Arkema, BAEF SE, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, and Wacker.

Moreover, key players are entering into partnerships to establish strong market share and foothold.

For instance, In February 2019, during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the Adani Group and BASF entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The purpose of this MoU is to assess a significant investment opportunity throughout the acrylics value chain. Moreover, this initiative is considered one of the largest investments of BASF in India.

Winning strategies

A noteworthy trend in the industry involves several major players directing their efforts toward the development of water-based polymer binders. This strategic focus aligns with a broader industry movement aimed at addressing environmental concerns and providing alternatives to solvent-based products.

Leading companies should invest in nanotechnology applications to enhance the performance characteristics of polymer binders, improving factors like strength, durability, and resistance to environmental conditions.

Implementing digital technologies and Industry 4.0 practices in manufacturing processes can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall competitiveness of companies in the polymer binders market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8234

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 105 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Polymer binder sales in Japan are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033, driven by the mature architectural and infrastructural industry, leading to increased demand for paints and coatings.

The German market is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033, fueled by significant growth in the automotive industry and rising demand for polymer binders in construction.

The U.S. market, valued at over US$ 7 billion in 2022, experiences accelerated growth in the automotive sector, prompting leading manufacturers like Arkema to expand production capacities in the U.S. market. Additionally, the demand for these binders in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2033.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Polymer Blends & Alloys Market : The global polymer blends & alloys market was valued at around US$ 4.15 billion at the end of 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 3.5%. Demand for polymer blends & alloys is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2032.

Polymer Nanocomposites Market : The global polymer nanocomposites market is valued at US$ 7.89 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 34.02 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a prolific CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Polymer Seal Market : The global polymer seal market size is projected to reach US$ 12.43 billion in 2024 and at 5.4% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034). By the end of 2034, global polymer seal demand is forecasted to attain a market revenue of US$ 21.1 billion.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.