Vega Cloud Announces Availability of Vega Datametry to Help Organizations Track and Optimize Their Cloud Data Spend

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vega Cloud unveiled its latest offering, Vega Datametry, today at AWS re:Invent 2023. Built on the Vega Cloud Platform, the solution is designed to assist large-scale businesses in analyzing crucial metrics and optimizing expenses related to cloud-based data warehouses, data lakes, and analytics services. With Vega Datametry, enterprises can quickly identify and put into action cost-saving measures that optimize query performance, resource utilization, and storage.



Many companies are under pressure to reduce costs and achieve greater business value from their cloud investments. Doing so requires a strategic approach to leveraging cloud infrastructure and services with a focus on optimizing usage. But for companies using multiple data and analytics products, it’s difficult to identify usage patterns and understand the cause behind wasteful spending. In many cases, companies unknowingly retain large amounts of data that serve no active purpose. Many customers report that their providers don’t necessarily want to offer them ways to lower their costs. For the vast majority of cloud service providers, revenue is driven by customer usage, so even when asked directly, many providers will be slow to offer savings to their customers.

Vega Datametry tackles this issue by offering a "single pane of glass" view into the utilization of data across different data solution providers. Utilizing a proprietary formula, it converts billing data into comprehensive dashboards and filters, providing contextualized details on cost. Users can now track their data usage and expenditures based on categories like database, schema, user, warehouse, etc. This feature enables users to identify unused resources and pinpoint which data pieces are contributing to their business growth.

Vega Datametry not only provides insight into the use of data management solutions, but also advises businesses on how to reduce their expenses. The solution offers suggestions, such as warehouse right-sizing, identifying unused tables, identifying usage patterns, and recommending reduced suspension times. Additionally, Vega Datametry can help users compare warehouses based on specific metrics like GB per second (total GB written and scanned by a query divided by time spent executing) and efficiency score (number of queries per credit). With the implementation of these recommendations, companies can save up to 25% on their total cloud expenses.

Recently, one of the world’s most prominent media and entertainment firms, which also happens to be a Vega Cloud customer, expressed its satisfaction after receiving cost optimization updates from Vega Datametry. "I wish we had implemented Datametry four or five months earlier, given the substantial savings we have achieved in such a short amount of time," said the customer.

“We have found that many providers only surface high-level cost information as opposed to the level of detail required to identify and tackle specific challenges surrounding cloud waste,” said Kris Bliesner, CEO of Vega Cloud. “Additionally, enterprises are increasingly operating within a multi-cloud environment and require a single-pane-of-glass across all providers. With Vega Datametry, users can review and understand the relationship between their data use, spend, and business growth down to the specific product category and data group, allowing them to better forecast revenue and set rationalized budgets to maximize cost optimization.”

About Vega Cloud

Vega is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise cloud optimization. Vega unlocks the power of public cloud infrastructure, giving businesses the freedom to innovate and efficiently deliver world-class products and services. Vega combines scale management with speed and efficiency to drive business outcomes that align with key business goals. Public Cloud infrastructure isn't just for architects or DevOps engineers anymore. Vega puts the power of fully optimized infrastructure to work for your business.

For more information about Vega Cloud, visit https://www.vegacloud.io .