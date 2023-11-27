United Lithium to Host Webinar November 29th, 2023 Focused on Recent Lithium-Pegmatite Discoveries and Drill Results at the Bergy Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) is pleased to invite all shareholders and interested parties to a webinar on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023, at 1:15 pm PST. President and CEO Scott Eldridge, and Executive Vice President, Exploration Cathy Fitzgerald, will facilitate the webinar. The webinar will focus on the Bergby Project (“Bergby”) lithium-pegmatite discoveries and the latest drilling results, announced November 21, 2023. After the presentation, the webinar will be open to pre-submitted and live-chat questions. A recorded version of this webinar will be available at https://unitedlithium.com by December 6th, 2023. Interested parties are invited to submit their questions to info@unitedlithium.com.



Highlights:

Prospecting and subsequent drilling during 2023 have discovered three new high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies: Pegmatites “D” and “E,” which are currently being drilled, and Pegmatite “F” that has yet to be drilled. The 2023 Drill Program is ongoing, with further results pending, and has been expanded from 4,000 metres (“m”) to 6,000 m due to the encouraging results.

Five spodumene-bearing pegmatites drill-confirmed at Bergby to date, with a collective strike length of 4,000 m and thickness up to 24 m;

to date, with a collective strike length of 4,000 m and thickness up to 24 m; Drilling assay results for Pegmatite D include: 1.92% Li 2 O over 26.80 m from 3.60 m depth down hole (hole BBY23132); 1.54% Li 2 O over 28.01 m from 9.12 m depth down hole (hole BBY23135); 1.82% Li 2 O over 12.97 m from 14.05 m depth down hole (hole BBY23138); and 1.96% Li 2 O over 9.68 m from 38.87 m depth down hole (hole BBY23141).

Newly identified pegmatite outcrops and several unsourced spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder trains remain to be further explored , and

, Much of the district-scale project is yet to be explored.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in the webinar was reviewed and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, M.Sc., P.Geo., United’s Executive Vice President, Exploration and Director. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is not independent of the Company.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com or under its profile on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential of the Bergby Project; the potential identification of new mineralization; the potential identification of new discoveries; timing and successful execution of future planned and unplanned drilling and exploration activities at Bergby. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company’s projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; contests over title to properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of lithium and other metals and minerals; the demand for lithium and other metals and minerals; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

