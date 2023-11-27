binx health Expands Nationwide Distribution of the binx io Molecular Point-of-Care Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, today announced it has entered into a non-exclusive national distribution agreement with Fisher Healthcare, a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, to expand the rollout of the CLIA-waived, FDA-cleared binx io, which will increase access to care and improve the timely diagnosis of chlamydia (CT) and gonorrhea (NG).



The binx io is the only molecular point-of-care (POC) platform proven to detect CT and NG in both male and female patient samples that provides central lab performance in about thirty minutes. Data presented at the STI & HIV 2023 World Congress in Chicago demonstrated that hands-on-time for the POC binx io is statistically the same as the hands-on-time for collecting a CT/NG sample for send out to a central lab. CT/NG results from the binx io were available days before test results were available from the central lab CT/NG test [1].

About 35 million CT/NG tests are processed at central laboratories annually, with most patients leaving the clinic before results are ready. Under this traditional care model, up to 40% [2] of patients who are subsequently determined to be positive do not return for treatment once they leave the clinic, leading to further infection spread and comorbidities.

The binx io changes the testing and treatment paradigm by delivering central lab equivalent results within the time window of a typical clinic visit. With the Fisher Healthcare distribution partnership, the binx io CT/NG Assay System will be available to many more patients in a multitude of CLIA-waived locations such as Urgent Care locations, Student Health Centers, Community Health Clinics, Emergency Departments, OB/GYN, and primary care offices, among others, across the country.

“We are especially proud of our partnership with Fisher Healthcare as it will help to increase access to central lab-quality CT/NG testing at the POC and expand the ability for clinicians to test-and-treat CT/NG in a single patient visit," said Jeffrey Luber, binx health’s Chief Executive Officer.

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on innovating solutions to improve routine testing and convenience, providing timely results to improve patient care. The binx io point-of-care molecular platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care system for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in both males (urine) and females (vaginal swab) that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. The binx io platform is highly flexible, easy to use, and enables rapid testing and treatment in a single patient visit.

