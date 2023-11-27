Kratos Supports Successful US Navy and MDA Intercept Test Against Multiple Ballistic Missile and Anti-Ship Cruise Missile Targets

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that its Defense & Rocket Systems business supported the successful intercept test of two Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) targets, known as Aegis Readiness Assessment Vehicle (ARAV) by two Standard Missile 3 Block IA (SM-3 Blk IA) interceptors during the test event Vigilant Wyvern, also known as Flight Test Aegis Weapon System-48 (FTM-48). The successful test demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and execute intercepts of two SRBM targets while concurrently demonstrating an Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) engagement of two subsonic anti-ship cruise missile drone targets. This live-fire, raid scenario represented one of the largest Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) events ever conducted in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility and demonstrated for the first time a concurrent Ballistic Missile Defense and Anti-Air Warfare raid.



The successful intercepts by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120) were the highlight of the Vigilant Wyvern/FTM-48 event and the culmination of a four-week campaign during which Kratos Rocket Systems business, along with its government and industry partners, integrated and launched the two SRBM targets from the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Hawaii. Both ARAV target systems, which have a long-standing, successful, flight-demonstrated heritage on test and intercept missions for the U.S. Navy and MDA, executed nominal trajectories while meeting target requirements.

“Our team works side-by-side with our government customers to deliver transformative and affordable target systems and vehicles from mission inception through successful launch operations. FTM-48, which was one of our largest recent mission campaigns, is just the latest example of this successful partnership,” said Dave Carter, President of Kratos Rocket Systems Division. “Kratos’ affordable systems allow our customers to cost effectively effect multi system raid scenarios like Vigilant Wyvern, and we are grateful to be able to continue supporting the U.S. DoD and its allies in this very important mission area.”

The BQM is a sub-sonic aerial target, capable of speeds greater than .09 Mach and minimum altitude of 6.6 feet, and has no equal when it comes to delivering realistic anti-ship missile threat emulation.

Kratos is a leading provider of products, solutions, and services supporting ballistic missile defense for Aegis Weapon System, hypersonic testing, atmospheric science research and technology maturation.

