Momcozy Announces Its Product Expansion With Walmart

NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the innovative nursing and baby care provider, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Walmart. The Momcozy product lineup will grow in stores across the U.S and Momcozy will have a presence on the Walmart App. After making an official Walmart debut in July of this year, Momcozy's high demand products prompted the superstore to introduce additional products.

Momcozy has long displayed its dedication to providing high-quality and innovative products built to meet the unique needs of breastfeeding moms. Since 2018, the brand has ensured three million mothers in over 40 countries have access to quality maternity and nursing supplies. As a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood, Momcozy offers a full line of thoughtfully designed maternity care items. Along with the S9 Pro Wearable Breast Pump, Momcozy will now stock the S9 Wearable Breast Pump and Breastmilk Storage Bags in Walmart stores, amplifying each product's accessiblity to moms nationwide.

The popular S9 Pro quickly gained a large following as one of Momcozy's most powerful wearable breast pumps with a suction power up to 285mmhg. While compact, its ergonomic and lightweight design, paired with a whisper-quiet motor, provides a worry-free way for moms to pump discreetly in any location. The S9 Pro's popularity spurred Momcozy to bring the S9 to the superstore, a long-lasting, hands-free pump that's perfect for the mom on the go.

The S9 offers two modes and five adjustable suction levels designed to cater to the customized milking requirements of each breast. With one charge, moms can enjoy three to four pumping sessions, with a total usage time of up to 70 minutes, ensuring they never have to choose between nursing or enjoying daily life. In addition to the S9, Momcozy is adding milk storage bags to its Walmart lineup, designed with double zip sealing to keep breastmilk fresher longer

By expanding its product offerings in Walmart stores nationwide, Momcozy continues its mission to support breastfeeding moms via accessible and dependable breastfeeding solutions. Momcozy remains dedicated to empowering moms through continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love

For more information on the extensive selection of breastfeeding and baby care products Momcozy offers, visit https://momcozy.com/ or your local Walmart

About Momcozy

