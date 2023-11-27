Recce Pharmaceuticals Granted New Patent in Canada for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, is pleased to announce the Canadian Patent Office has formally granted Recce a new family four patent, “Process for Preparation of Biologically Active Copolymer,” with expiry in 2041.



“We thank the Canadian Government for their recognition of the significant potential of Recce’s New Class of Anti-infectives,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “This achievement further extends our global patent portfolio and comes as a welcome new set of marketing/manufacturing monopolies in Canada, to at least January 2041.”

The Canadian Patent has granted claims related to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), including:

Process for the preparation of RECCE ® anti-infectives

anti-infectives Use of R327/R529 for the treatment of disease, particularly in the treatment of bacterial infections, viral infections, and more Specifically, further validating RECCE ® anti-infectives from studies in burn wounds, urinary tract infections, gonorrhea, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and more

Administration by oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery, or injection (into the bloodstream, intramuscular and/or intravenous)

Administration may also be applied as an aerosol, gel, topical foam, or ointment (or impregnated into a dressing for application to skin or mucous membranes for transdermal or transmucosal delivery)



This is the first of Recce’s wholly-owned patents granted in Canada, with further Patent Cooperation Treaty Country (PCT) submissions in respective stages of review.

In July 2023, the Company received an AUD $98,428 R&D Rebate from the Canadian Government, under the Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) Tax Incentive program. The program is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and is aimed at incentivizing businesses to conduct R&D in Canada, encouraging innovation and technological advancements.

Bacterial Pathogens Covered in Family Four

Specific examples of such bacterial infections may be selected from the group of bacteria consisting of Proteus species, Serratia species, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Neisseria meningitidis, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative Staphylococcus species, Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus pneumoniae and Enterococcus species.

Viral Pathogens Covered in Family Four

Examples of viral infections that may be caused by a range of viruses such as coated viruses (e.g., lipid-coated viruses), including herpes, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cytomegalovirus, and influenza. Preferably, the viral infection treated and/or controlled by the method of the invention may be HSV-1, HSV-2, Varicella Zoster Virus (in the form of chicken pox or shingles), HCMV, EBV, herpes 6, herpes 7, herpes 8, and SARS-CoV-2. Other examples include influenza A, Ross River virus, and coronavirus, including those responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome and SARS-CoV-2, also generally referred to as COVID-19.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 9256 2571

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media & Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com