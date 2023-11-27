Upwards revision of 2023 net profit guidance

Danish Ship Finance revises its net profit guidance: Full-year 2023 net profit is now expected to be in the range of DKK 650 million to DKK 700 million.

The upward revision is driven by higher-than expected reversal of loan impairment charges this year and very satisfactory investment returns. Underlying trading conditions otherwise remain broadly unchanged. If additional positive effects were to materialize in 2023, net profit could exceed the revised guidance range.

We previously guided for full-year net profit in the range of DKK 500 million to DKK 600 million.

The business outlook remains subject to market factors and elements beyond our direct control.

Attachment