Affordability, Value and the Cost of Living: Where Do Opportunities Lie? - Promising Frontiers are Beyond Obvious Markets

Rising costs of living pose challenges globally, but companies can find opportunities in several categories, essential and discretionary, especially in underpenetrated fast-growing markets. By considering category adjacencies and focusing on value, innovation, and aligning with evolving consumer lifestyles, businesses can safeguard profit margins and foster long-term growth.

Key Findings

Cost-of-living crisis continues to impact consumer

In 2023, global disposable income per household fails to keep up with inflation. Consumers continue to grapple with the challenges posed by the rising costs of living. Though the pressure on consumers is expected to ease over the forecast period, they will remain cautious spenders. Thus, companies need to actively seek opportunities to be future ready.

Opportunities for growth are numerous and varied

As total global consumer expenditure is expected to increase by 13.5% from 2023 to 2028 at constant 2022 prices, categories such as food and non-alcoholic beverages, education and transport, continue to show strong forecasts. Tapping into the previously mentioned industries is a way to safeguard and expand profit margins.

Promising frontiers are beyond obvious markets

Developing and emerging countries are key for the future with strong consumer expenditure forecasts and wide room for growth. These regions offer business opportunities due to sizeable consumer bases, increasing purchasing power, growing awareness and reach, and untapped underpenetrated markets.

Value proposition to take centre stage

With escalating costs and constrained budgets, consumers seek to maximise the utility derived from their expenditure. Thus, despite global circumstances, the enhancement of value proposition is imperative to attract and retain consumers. For this, addressing consumer needs through direct consumption solutions and added-value innovations is crucial.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Diversify and synergise

Keep an eye on consumer expenditure forecasts for finding opportunities

Diversify and synergise categories to grow

PrimeBook , an Indian start-up, launches affordable laptop for learning

TikTok enters online retailing space with TikTok Shop

Sasa, a sauces, dips and condiments player, launches beauty products in Indonesia

Diversify and synergize

Looking beyond core business to benefit both businesses and consumers

Go beyond big and obvious markets

Developing and emerging markets are promising frontiers

Unmet market potential shows the large size of the prize

Darling Nigeria ensures affordability and value in its offering to consumers

Exploring untapped geographies to present growth prospects

Unlock potential through value and innovation

Innovate and enhance value proposition to attract and retain consumers

Pizza Pizza’s Growflation pizza give more value from lower price

BNPL by Tabby in the UAE aims to aid shopping experience with financial flexibility

L’Oréal’s YSL Scent- sation personalises fragrances through emotion analytics

Focusing on value and innovation key to growth and expansion

Conclusion

Key takeaways

Where do opportunities lie?: How to win

