Metro’s intergenerational cooking classes are helping communities ‘feed the joy’ this holiday season

Toronto, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a community grocer, Metro recognizes the vital role food plays in fostering connection. That’s why this holiday season, Metro is proud to be hosting a series of complementary Feed the Joy cooking classes in partnership with Ontario seniors’ organizations, bringing generations together through the shared joy and power of food.



“Across cultures, regardless of your background, elders carry the wisdom to pass down knowledge, stories, and even beloved recipes, like the perfect holiday ham,” says Joe Fusco, Senior Vice President of Metro. “But as the 2023 holiday season approaches, many millennials are stepping up to own family hosting duties for the first time. And so, we’re giving them the help of some true, seasoned kitchen pros.”



With research showing that basic cooking know-how is the worst amongst younger generations , Metro’s cooking demos provide a platform for local seniors to shine as they share their cherished family recipes, passing the baton to the next generation by teaching them to cook a brand-new dish in time for the holidays. Classes will pair additional senior participants with members of their broader community to cook together, culminating in a shared meal that fosters intergenerational connections.



Helga Bellmore, a 70-year-old volunteer with Seniors Kingston, has been leading cooking sessions for the association since 2022. Having learned how to cook from her own mother and grandmother, Helga is excited to be sharing the flavours of her heritage and teaching some of her favourite, German-inspired holiday dishes during Metro's Feed the Joy class in Kingston: "What better way to get to know one another than to cook together?" she shares. "Seniors Kingston's cooking demos have helped me connect with other seniors for years, and I'm thrilled that Metro's Feed the Joy session will now allow us to engage with our broader community, too!"



Betty Williams, an 85-year-old senior leading Metro's Ottawa-based Feed the Joy class, shares the same sentiment. "It makes me happy to cook for others!" she explains. "I'm grateful that Metro's Feed the Joy class at the WOCRC will allow me to share what I love most with my Ottawa community."

To further demonstrate its commitment to Feeding the Joy this holiday season, Metro will also be making donations of $1,500 CAD to each community partner, supporting the well-being and enriching the lives of senior citizens within these local communities.



"We're thrilled that Metro shares our collective vision of combating social isolation in our communities," shares Mina Mawani, CEO of Dixon Hall. "With 75% of our senior clients living alone, this partnership with Metro will give our seniors the gift of food and friendship this holiday season, at a time they could use it most."



Metro’s complementary Feed the Joy cooking classes will each teach a 3-course, meat-inclusive meal and welcome participants of all ages. Register now and save your spot:

Ottawa (December 11): Betty Williams of Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre will share her family-favourite potato casserole recipe, with her grandkids joining the session to cheer her on! Register HERE .





will share her family-favourite potato casserole recipe, with her grandkids joining the session to cheer her on! Kingston (December 13): Helga Bellmore of Seniors Association Kingston Region will teach a German-inspired main course: a sausage-stuffed turkey/chicken breast that can impress at any holiday dinner. Register HERE .





will teach a German-inspired main course: a sausage-stuffed turkey/chicken breast that can impress at any holiday dinner. Toronto (December 17): Georgia Nayyar of Dixon Hall will share the behind-the-scenes of her potluck-ready quinoa salad, featuring what she believes to be a key ingredient: LOVE. Register HERE .

will share the behind-the-scenes of her potluck-ready quinoa salad, featuring what she believes to be a key ingredient: LOVE.

-30-