Fuse Named a Fastest-Growing Company by San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced that it has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in San Diego County. The company is ranked #21 among the medium-sized companies on the prestigious San Diego Business Journal Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for 2023, with 87% revenue growth from 2020 through 2022.



“Earning a place on the SDBJ Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time is a rewarding milestone,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “Our team has been accelerating production capabilities to serve defense customers’ increasing demand for operational tactical edge networking solutions. This recognition is a timely reminder of their hard work and success.”

Earlier this year, Fuse announced record-high revenue in 2022, with strategic client contracts, successful life-flight exercises and industry collaborations.

To be considered for this year’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, companies must be privately held, based in San Diego County and have earned at least $300,000 in revenue in 2020. Businesses in the Medium category have gross revenue between $10 million and $99.9 million in the most recent year of reported data.

A full list of companies on this year’s list is available here.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc

On behalf of Fuse Integration

jbosc@boscobel.com

301-717-9529