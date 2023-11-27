Barbecue Grills Market: A Strategic Assessment of Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Future Directions – Latest Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Barbecue Grills Market size is valued at US$ 5.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Changes in young consumers' lifestyles and eating habits, as well as the growing trend of outdoor parties and social gatherings, have increased demand for low and slow-cooked barbeques such as brisket, pork shoulder, and pork ribs. This factor is expected to contribute to the industry's growth in the coming years.

Because of changing consumer eating habits, the number of quick-service restaurants and eateries continues to grow. Furthermore, the number and popularity of barbeque restaurants are growing rapidly. Because of their hectic work schedules, most young consumers prefer to eat at outdoor eateries and restaurants.

Consumers, especially the young generation, like to taste and experiment with new and unique food dishes. Furthermore, most barbeque restaurants are increasingly offering live cooking, extensive buffet spreads, lively ambiance, and great music, which is expected to favor the growth of the BBQ grill during the forecast period.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the barbecue grills market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the barbecue grills market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the barbecue grills market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Barbecue Grills Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the commercial segment is expected to capture the majority of the market share as the population prefer barbequed mills during festivities and events.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.4 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Dominant Segment Commercial Segment Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rising trend of outdoor cooking

Increase in demand for fast food Companies Profiled Newell Brand Inc.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

C. Bradley Co.

Traeger Grills

LANDMANN

Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Transform Holdco LLC

Empire Comfort Systems

RH Peterson Co.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global barbecue grills market include,

In April 2023, Germany’s oldest barbecue manufacturer, LANDMANN introduced nine new outdoor cooking appliances, meeting the growing demand for multifunctional BBQs.

In Feb 2023, Traeger Inc, the innovators and category leaders in wood-pellet grills, launched a significant addition to their outdoor cooking experience with Flatrock Grill.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the barbecue grills market growth include Newell Brand Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., The Middleby Corporation, C. Bradley Co., Traeger Grills, LANDMANN, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Transform Holdco LLC, Empire Comfort Systems, and RH Peterson Co., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the barbecue grills market based on type, application, and region

Global Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Gas Charcoal Electric

Global Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Household Commercial

Global Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Barbecue Grills Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Barbecue Grills Report:

What will be the market value of the barbecue grills market by 2030?

What is the market size of the barbecue grills market?

What are the market drivers of the barbecue grills market?

What are the key trends in the barbecue grills market?

Which is the leading region in the barbecue grills market?

What are the major companies operating in the barbecue grills market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the barbecue grills market?

