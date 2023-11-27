ATI Systems Honored with 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISC East -- Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) today announced it is the recipient of a 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today (AST) for its Mass Notification System solution.



American Security, Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and now in its Eighth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness – Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders as well as federal, state, and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our Nation Secure.

The ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats, has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security.

“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like ATI Systems to help them do so.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our technical achievements in American Security Today’s distinguished 2023 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program for advances in our mass notification systems platform,” said Robert McLaughlin, Sales Manager.

To learn more about ATI Systems solutions for mass notification and emergency warning, please visit https://www.atisystems.com/ .

About ATI Systems

Acoustic Technology, Inc. (ATI Systems) is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and installation of reliable emergency warning and notification systems for the campus, community, industrial, and military markets. ATI has developed innovative wireless systems that provide intelligible voice and visual warnings via a simple and compact hardware design, user-friendly software, and the latest communication methods, including radio frequency, IP Ethernet, and satellite technology. ATI’s Mass Notification Systems easily integrate with other warning systems to provide more complete solutions. ATI is an ISO-9001 certified company.

