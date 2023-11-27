HeartCore’s Subsidiary Sigmaways Launches Psyche60s Virtual Reality Experience

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that its subsidiary, Sigmaways, Inc. (“Sigmaways”), launched the Psyche60s virtual reality experience, as part of its broader augmented reality (“AR”), and mixed reality (“MR”) initiatives.



Sigmaways Immersive Studio aims to capitalize on the surging interest in the immersive virtual reality realm, riding the momentum generated by recent launches in Apple Vision Pro, Meta-Quest Pro, and Quest 3. Armed with cutting-edge technologies including Unity, Unreal Engine, Adobe Generative AI, Nivida computing, and ChatGPT, the Psyche60s project crafts a distinctive virtual reality entertainment experience that incorporates a unique educational aspect.

Beyond the conventional focus on entertainment, Sigmaways recognizes the potential of virtual reality as a tool to foster educational learning. With its skilled team in game development, art, and game code, Sigmaways is committed to broaden the immersive learning program capabilities by infusing educational content into the virtual landscape. Sigmaways aims to create a meaningful, accessible educational experience for children from underserved communities to bridge the gaps in learning opportunities and provide insights on global events and historical time periods.

“I am pleased to announce the successful launch of our immersive Psyche60s virtual reality experience as part of our digital transformation strategy,” said Ankit Sahu, Creative Head at Sigmaways Immersive Studios. “With the support of our parent company, HeartCore Enterprises, and our strategic positioning as early pioneers in the content development field, we are leveraging the latest, cutting-edge tools such as AI, augmented reality, and mixed reality to deliver unparalleled solutions for our clients and customers. We look forward to continue integrating advanced technologies and potentially forming strategic partnerships with esteemed, public institutions in the education sector to transform the way people learn, experience entertainment, and engage with digital content.”

“We are encouraged by the remarkable development and expansion of our subsidiary, a key driver in extending the HeartCore brand into the United States,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Since its acquisition last year, Sigmaways continues to play an integral role in our inorganic growth strategy, as we continue to find collaborative opportunities that enhance our brand presence in the dynamic U.S. market.”

Psyche60s’ virtual reality experience is currently available on Oculus, SideQuest, with a 2-D version available on Steam, Google Play, and the App Store.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

About Sigmaways, Inc.

Sigmaways collaborates with software enterprises to deliver end-to-end digital transformation and technology consulting services that enable clients across the globe to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Digital transformation continues to be a priority for organizations across the globe, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only expedited the demand for new business models, customer experiences, and connected ecosystem. Our deep expertise in product engineering, technology innovation has helped clients turn IT into strategic assets. Sigmaways Immersive Studios - with a focus on utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as VR, AI, AR, and MR, Sigmaways aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance learning, entertainment, and interaction for users. The company collaborates with prestigious institutions and organizations to create meaningful and impactful experiences. For more information, please visit https://www.sigmaways.com/.

