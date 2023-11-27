Baby Monitors Market Size to Reach USD 1.7 billion by 2031, Growing a 4.4% CAGR | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global baby monitors market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for baby monitors is expected to close at US$ 1.5 billion.

Increased awareness among parents about the importance of child safety and monitoring has fueled the demand for baby monitors. Parents today seek reassurance and the ability to keep an eye or ear on their infants and toddlers, even when they are not in the same room.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5156



Key players operating in the baby monitors market include

Angelcare

LOREX Technology Inc.

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N. V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dorel Industries, Inc.

Summer Infant Inc.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Rise in the number of child day care facilities has added to the demand for efficient as well as affordable products in the global baby monitors market. Some other notable factors influencing growth in the global baby monitors market include increase in disposable income of working population in various developing nations and propensity to spend extra money on high quality baby care products.

Technological advancements have led to the development of smart baby monitors with features like high-definition video, two-way audio communication, night vision, temperature sensors, and smartphone integration. These innovations have significantly increased the market demand for baby monitors.

Baby monitors that offer additional health-related features such as heart rate monitoring, breathing monitoring, and sleep tracking have gained popularity. These features provide parents with added peace of mind regarding their baby's well-being.

Increase in e-commerce platforms, along with the availability of a wide array of products has also boosted the market significantly. Increasing knowledge of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) s another factor helping sales.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the baby monitors market was valued at US$ 1.09 billion

Based on product, the video monitor segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Baby Monitors Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Strong presence of technologically advanced infrastructure as well as extensive adoption of niche & innovative baby care products by users is encouraging the adoption of baby monitors

Key players are penetrating the market by offering their users advanced products and value added services through their apps and other security solutions, which is gaining popularity among users of baby monitors

Key players introducing baby monitors with audio sound, alarm system, and with the ability to track baby movements is encouraging users to adopt the product

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=5156



Baby Monitors Market – Regional Analysis

North America is the mature market for baby monitors owing to a tech-savvy population and a strong emphasis on child safety. Smart baby monitors with advanced features are popular in the United States and Canada.

Europe is the growing market for baby monitors, driven by technological advancements and increasing awareness of child safety. There's a trend towards smart monitors and eco-friendly products.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the baby monitors market are increasing investments in innovative products to fulfil the needs of users and offer them customized solutions. Manufacturers of baby monitors are also planning to expand their product range and presence in various geographies through mergers & acquisitions and offer their users with value added cost-effective services that help them to monitor overall movement of their babies.

Key Developments

VTech Holdings Limited is known for its innovative baby monitors, integrating features like two-way communication, temperature sensors, and lullabies to soothe babies. They also emphasize digital audio and video monitoring.

is known for its innovative baby monitors, integrating features like two-way communication, temperature sensors, and lullabies to soothe babies. They also emphasize digital audio and video monitoring. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd l everaging its technological prowess, Samsung has introduced smart baby monitors with high-definition cameras, night vision, and connectivity to smartphones for remote monitoring.

everaging its technological prowess, Samsung has introduced smart baby monitors with high-definition cameras, night vision, and connectivity to smartphones for remote monitoring. Philips (Avent) offers a range of baby monitors under its Avent brand, focusing on features like DECT technology for secure transmission, temperature monitoring, and long-range coverage.

offers a range of baby monitors under its Avent brand, focusing on features like DECT technology for secure transmission, temperature monitoring, and long-range coverage. Nest Labs (owned by Google) has entered the baby monitoring space with its smart home ecosystem, providing video and audio monitoring with integration into the wider Nest/Google Home system.

Baby Monitors Market – Key Segments

By Product

Video Monitor

Audio Monitor

Baby Movement Monitors

Others (Sleep Tracker (Wristwatch), Sensors Products, etc.)

By Connectivity

Wired Baby Monitors

Wireless Baby Monitors

By Range

Up to 249 ft

250 to 499 ft

500 to 749 ft

750 to 999 ft

1,000 to 1,499 ft

Above 1,499 ft

By Price Range

Low (Below US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50-200)

High (Above US$ 200)

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Nursery

Baby Care Centers

Others (Hospitals, Asylums, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=5156<ype=S



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Dock Door Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 5.5 Bn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 8.7 Bn by the end of 2031

Eco-friendly Furniture Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 40.6 Bn in 2022 and It is projected to advance at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 88.0 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: