Mullen Automotive Provides Update on US Customs and Border Protection Application for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

Mullen and Rapid Response Defense Systems formally filed responses on Nov. 24, 2023, and expect confirmation and ruling within 45 days

Mullen confirms vehicle and components have been substantially transformed by the addition of complex U.S. homologation, assembly and labor

BREA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the Company and Rapid Response Defense Systems (“RRDS”) have filed responses for final ruling and compliance by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) application for Mullen’s Class 1 EV cargo van.

RRDS Application Update



In March 2023, Mullen and RRDS announced a partnership with RRDS selecting Mullen as exclusive provider of Class 1 EV cargo vans. RRDS is one of the country’s leading small business federal contractors with a success rate of over 2,500 federal government delivery orders since 2014. On behalf of Mullen, RRDS filed the Ruling Request Application, which details the substantial transformation Mullen completed for the Class 1 EV cargo van to meet U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and Environmental Protection Agency regulations, including the design, testing and validation of new safety systems including airbags, sensors and control modules, rearview camera, front bumper system, wiring harnesses and seating. By successfully completing the substantial transformative process, the Mullen ONE will be defined as a U.S.-made end product.

The filing highlights the Mullen ONE’s Class 1 EV cargo van assembly process, which is completed at its 120,000 square feet Tunica, Mississippi, production facility. The Tunica location includes approximately 24 assembly stations and a second line of 16 stations for the Mullen Three EV low cab forward program. The facility currently employs 103 individuals with Mullen Automotive employing approximately 400 individuals nationwide.

The filing further detailed Mullen’s global sourcing for the Mullen One EV cargo van, which includes supply contracts with multiple Tier One and Tier Two OEM suppliers from South Korea, Germany, Romania, China, Canada, and the U.S. Mullen’s supply chain continues to evolve with the addition of domestic suppliers and subcontractors to localize content as more EV components are added to the U.S. eco-system.

Mullen Automotive and RRDS will display the Mullen ONE EV cargo van and participate in an electric vehicle ride event at the upcoming Fed Fleet conference in Washington, D.C., during the week of Jan. 22, 2024.

“Upon a successful ruling, Mullen will have demonstrated the commitment it has made to growing the EV market in the U.S. Along with that I am proud to be able to say, ‘An American product, built in America by Americans,’” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the responses filed will be sufficient for or accepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”); whether the transformative process of the Mullen ONE completed by the Company will suffice for CBP purposes, the timing of a response from CBP to Mullen’s application, and the Company’s anticipated participation in the Fed Fleet conference electric vehicle ride event. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachment