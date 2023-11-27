Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Market to Expand at 5.2% CAGR through 2034 Amid Need to Prevent Resource Constraints in Pharmaceutical Firms | says FMI

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI) latest industry analysis, the global small molecule CMO/CDMO market is valued at around US$ 74,998.1 Million in 2024. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034. It is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 124,532.4 Million by 2034.



A small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) refers to the chemically synthesized, low-molecular-weight compound that constitutes the active therapeutic component of a pharmaceutical product. It is responsible for the desired therapeutic effect of the drug by interacting with specific biological targets in the body.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18438

Small-molecule APIs are characterized by their well-defined chemical structures, relatively simple molecular configurations, and the ability to be synthesized using established chemical processes. Pharmaceutical firms can use the knowledge and resources of outside organizations for manufacturing and development. This can help them concentrate on their core strengths, such as research and development, thanks to the outsourcing strategy.

The expansion of the biopharmaceutical pipeline means that pharmaceutical companies have a large number of drug candidates in multiple stages of development. This increasing workload can lead to resource constraints across pharmaceutical companies. This is set to promote them to seek external partners such as CMOs and CDMOs to handle aspects of drug development and manufacturing.

Different small-molecule drug candidates have unique characteristics and requirements. CMOs and CDMOs that offer specialized expertise in areas such as formulation, process optimization, and analytical testing are sought after to address the specific needs of each drug candidate.

With more drug candidates in the pipeline, pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to accelerate development timelines to bring promising drugs to market sooner. Outsourcing to CMOs and CDMOs can help streamline development processes and expedite time-to-market.

A growing pipeline often leads to the need for global market expansion. CMOs and CDMOs with global manufacturing capabilities can support pharmaceutical companies in reaching new markets and ensuring consistent supply. Moreover, outsourcing to CMOs and CDMOs provides access to their innovative technologies, advanced manufacturing processes, and formulation expertise, contributing to the successful development of novel drug candidates.

Key Takeaways from the Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Market Study:

By product, the standard API segment held a lucrative small molecule CMO/CDMO market share of 80.7% in 2023.

in 2023. By service, the process development segment is expected to hold over 24.8% market value share by the end of 2034.

market value share by the end of 2034. By company size, the mid-sized company segment is set to progress at a 4.8% CAGR, totaling a valuation of US$ 55,615.8 million by 2033.

CAGR, totaling a valuation of by 2033. By the scale of operation, the commercial segment is set to expand at a high CAGR of 5.6% , totaling US$ 90,027.3 million in 2033.

, totaling in 2033. East Asia is considered the leading region, with a value share of 58.0% at the end of the forecast period.





“Increasing funding, research grants, public-private investments, and technological advancements, such as continuous manufacturing and process automation, are responsible for the growth of the small molecule CMO/CDMO market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Report Scope as per Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Industry Analysis:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2012 to 2023 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Key Countries Covered USA, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, UK, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Service, Company Size, Scale of Operation, and Region Key Companies Profiled Pfizer CentreOne

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Catalent

Lonza

Syngene International

Boehringer Ingelheim

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Wuxi AppTec

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Adare Pharma Solutions

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Ascendia Pharma

Asymchem

August Bioservices

Cambrex

Nanoform

PCI Pharma Services

Quotient Sciences

Societal™ CDMO

Siegfried Holding AG

Corden Pharma International





Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Get an Exclusive Discount Now to Access Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18438

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition and expansion among leading companies or brands is the key strategy of renowned manufacturers in the global small molecule CMO/CDMO market. Companies such as Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Asymchem are aiming to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other players during the estimated years.

Following are a handful of examples of acquisitions made by them to be at the top position-

In August 2020, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services added a new 8,500-square-meter production facility to its Visakhapatnam, India site, increasing its capability for manufacturing small molecules.

added a new 8,500-square-meter production facility to its Visakhapatnam, India site, increasing its capability for manufacturing small molecules. In November 2022, Snapdragon Chemistry, a United States-based chemical technology company that offers experience in continuous manufacturing and early-stage chemical process development services to the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries, was acquired by Asymchem. It is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) catering to the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

Key Market Segments Covered in Small Molecule CMO/CDMO Industry Research:

By Product:

Standard API

HPAPI

By Service:

Process Development

Analytical Method Development

GMP Manufacturing Service

Scale-Up and Tech Transfer

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Regulatory Assistance

Technology and Innovation



By Company Size:

Large

Mid-sized

Small



By Scale of Operation:

Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III

Commercial



By Region:

North America

East Asia

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Small Molecule API Market Size: The market is expected to generate US$ 116 billion in 2023. Small molecule API market revenue is expected to reach US$ 174 billion by 2033. A CAGR of 4.1% is expected for the small molecule API market during the forecast period.

RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market Share: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market is set to witness a 6.6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Small-Molecule Injectable Market Demand: The market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 65.10 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 131.70 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Small molecule-drug conjugates Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), analysis in a recent market survey estimated that the global small molecule-drug conjugates market is expected to reach US$ 3.65 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Outlook: The market size is projected to be valued at US$ 48.09 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 89.43 billion by 2033. The sales of small molecule innovator CDMO are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube