VERB's MARKET.live Welcomes Hot Fashion Brand Lumination to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, today announces that LUMINATION, one of today’s hottest trending fashion accessory brands, has joined the MARKET.live platform. Brands that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously across numerous social media channels, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences.



About LUMINATION

Lumination’s Holographic Bags are the first of their kind. These bags have cutting-edge light refraction technology, which truly allows their bags to shine. Lumination holographic products are made with love and luxury, using the highest quality materials to ensure a glossy luminous metallic finish that’s built to last. As sunlight is hits the bag, the light waves are reflected in a way that produces a magical, luminous holographic effect.

Lumination is experiencing unparalleled growth of 1,362% year-over-year with even greater growth expected in 2024, evidencing the brand’s widespread appeal and consumer demand. Due to their cultural and artistic impact, Lumination products are also featured in 15 museums across the United States with plans to expand to over 35 museums by year-end.

Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB Technology Company Inc, expressed his enthusiasm for Lumination's achievements, stating, "Lumination's rapid growth and success in both the museum and retail sectors are a testament to their unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation. We are proud to partner with Lumination and look forward to showcasing their unique offerings on our livestream social shopping platform, MARKET.live."

For more information about Lumination and its groundbreaking products, please visit the Lumination Store on MARKET.live.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.LIVE here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.liveofficial

VERB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@market.live_official

VERB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/market.liveofficial/

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@market.liveofficial

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech