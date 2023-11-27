Qlik Expands Customers’ Ability to Scale AI for Impact with AWS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® is helping its customers embrace and scale the power of large language models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through new integrations and AI-powered solutions.



With its integration with Amazon Bedrock, Qlik Cloud® users can now easily leverage natural language to create new AI-driven insights on AWS with trusted and governed LLMs such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Meta. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. This integration builds on Qlik’s portfolio of native, engine-level integrations with Amazon SageMaker, Amazon SageMaker Autopilot, and Amazon Comprehend, which are already enabling customers to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) in prediction and model building efforts.

In addition to the new Amazon Bedrock integration, customers like HARMAN and Schneider Electric are benefitting from combining AWS and solutions from Qlik Staige™. Qlik Staige is the company’s holistic set of solutions that help organizations build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases.

“Our restaurant managers are already driving impactful decisions across their entire operation through the combination of Qlik Cloud and AWS,” said Dan Williams, Head of Business Intelligence at PizzaExpress. “We’re excited about the potential of leveraging AWS and Qlik together to apply AI and LLMs in areas like sentiment analysis for enhanced customer satisfaction and predictive trends to help us engage our customers in new ways. These tools also enable us to ensure comprehensive data security and governance every step of the way.”

Qlik has been an AWS Partner since 2020, with its entire portfolio of analytics and data solutions available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. In addition to its AI and ML-related integrations, Qlik holds a variety of AWS designations, including Amazon Redshift Ready, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready, Data and AWS Analytics Software Competency status and AWS Migration and Modernization Software Competency status. This breadth and depth of integrations and designations give customers a high degree of confidence when deploying Qlik alongside AWS as a core element in their AI strategies.

“AWS customers are looking at LLMs and generative AI to capture new levels of innovation and productivity in managing data and analytics, and Qlik is focused on delivering such innovations by integrating Qlik Cloud with AWS,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Technology Alliances at Qlik. “Adding an integration with Amazon Bedrock further extends our work with AWS across our whole Qlik Staige portfolio, and our continued commitment to future integrations shows customers that they can seamlessly leverage Qlik alongside AWS to drive AI success.”

To learn more about combining the power of Qlik and AWS visit Qlik & AWS | Accelerate Cloud Data Integration and Analytics. To see how Qlik expands a customer’s ability to effectively leverage AI on AWS, visit https://staige.qlik.com

About Qlik

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend®, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

