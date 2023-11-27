Automotive Safety & Security: The Future of Safe and Secure Mobility, Market on the Rise as Demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), and Integrated Security Solutions Expands

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Safety & Security Market size is valued at US$ 98.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The automotive safety & security market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key drivers. Growing focus on cybersecurity as vehicles become more connected coupled with the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle technologies is anticipated to push the market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the automotive safety and security market encompasses a wide range of technologies and solutions designed to enhance vehicle safety, protect against cyber threats, and ensure overall security.

Also, the increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of safety features coupled with the stringent government regulations and safety standards is expected to further appreciate the automotive safety & security market in the forthcoming years.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the automotive safety & security market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the automotive safety & security market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the automotive safety & security market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Automotive Safety & Security Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the type, the passive safety system segment is expected to capture the majority of the market share as they include airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and other components which play a major role in the safety of the passengers.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 98.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 174.7 billion Growth Rate 8.6% Dominant Segment Passive Safety System Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in concerns regarding passenger safety

Increase in the number of accidents

Stringent regulations Companies Profiled Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Hyundai Mobis

Mando-Hella Electronics Corporation

WABCO Vehicle Control System

Delphi Automotive

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the automotive safety & security market growth include Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Hyundai Mobis, Mando-Hella Electronics Corporation, WABCO Vehicle Control System, Delphi Automotive, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Continental, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the automotive safety & security market based on type, application, and region

Global Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Active Safety System Passive Safety System

Global Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Passenger Vehicles Sedan Cars Hatchback Cars Luxury Cars SUVs Crossovers Heavy commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Trucks and Trailers Light Commercial Vehicles Off-Highway Vehicle Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Automotive Safety & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



