Global Digital Freight Matching Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 170.26 Billion By 2032, at 21.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Digital Freight Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode of Transportation (Less-than-truckload (LTL), Full truckload (FTL), Intermodal, Others); By Service; By Platform; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent [115+ Pages] analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global digital freight matching market size was valued at USD 24.98 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 170.26 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 21.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032. The mobile-based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR during the projected period, owing to the increasing prevalence of smartphones.

What is Digital Freight Matching? How Big is Digital Freight Matching Market Size?

Overview

Digital freight matching, also referred to as digital freight matching, is the process of capacity fulfillment that allows shippers to find carriers with available capacity to transport truckloads and freight shipments. It starts with the shipper or a freight broker posting a job using a Digital Freight Matching Service. When posting the job, a range of crucial parameters like the cargo weight, proposed rate, and the needed pick-up and drop-off dates and points are included.

Digital freight matching encompasses several key stages, including load posting, load searching, load matching, rate negotiation, load confirmation, and documentation and invoicing. It uses top-notch technologies, including application programming interface (API), machine learning (ML), and robotic process automation, to help shippers find the right carrier quickly. The rising demand for digitalization and automation within supply chains fuels the expansion of the digital freight matching market.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The top players in the digital freight matching industry leverage predictive analytics and AI technologies to provide top-notch service quality and operational efficiency.

The digital freight matching market segmentation is primarily based on mode of transportation, platform, service, end-use industry, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022.

What are the Largest Digital Freight Marketplaces?

Convoy

C.H. Robinson

DAT Solutions

Flexport

FourKites

FreightWaves

JB Hunt Transport Services

Loadsmart

Maersk (formerly Damco)

project44

Schneider National

Transfix

Uber Freight

uShip

XPO Logistics

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Freighting goods is a sophisticated process that involves several things beyond arranging transportation after dinner. In situations such as delayed drivers or closed facilities, multiple applications may be needed. Along with enabling convenient booking and tracking, key players can seamlessly connect shippers with knowledgeable representatives in logistics. The ability to seamlessly reach logistics experts is anticipated to spur the digital freight matching market growth.

The growing need for automation and digitalization within logistics is another factor projected to propel the digital freight matching industry. Digital freight matching platforms provide real-time connectivity, enabling shippers to communicate their load requirements without difficulty. Also, they help carriers to identify and book suitable payloads easily. Furthermore, these platforms streamline onerous manual tasks such as booking and paperwork management.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The top platforms in the digital freight matching industry leverage predictive analytics and other AI technologies like Machine Learning (ML) to provide unparalleled service quality, capacity utilization, and cost-effectiveness for all the parties involved. Also, the usage of AI tools allows digital freight matching platforms to improve their operational efficiency, impacting the digital freight matching market demand favorably.

Digital Freight Matching Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 170.26 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 30.17 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 21.2% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Mode of Transportation, By Platform, by Services, By End-Use Industry, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Overview of the Top Segments

The Full Truckload (FTL) Segment Witnesses Highest Growth

Full Truckload (FTL) involves reserving the complete truck for your specific goods. FTL ensures a direct route from the pickup point to the final destination without any interim stops or additional loading of goods. FTL is an apt choice for shippers who want swift and uninterrupted transportation of products. Also, it’s suitable for carrying temperature-sensitive goods that can’t be mixed with other items. The versatility and expeditiousness of FTL are some of the key factors propelling the segment’s growth in the digital freight matching market.

Freight Matching Services Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Market participants in the digital freight matching industry provide a wide range of freight management services. These services, which form the core of the platforms, include the listing of freights, brokerage, and online transaction services. Algorithms powered by novel technologies such as AI and ML play a key role in several freight brokerage aspects, including dynamic pricing and capacity management. The surge in technological innovation in the fields of AI and ML is a major driver of the growth of the segment.

The Mobile-Based Segment is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth

The mobile-based segment is projected to account for a significant portion of the digital freight matching market share. This is primarily because mobile-based platforms provide swifter performance as compared to their web-based counterparts. Also, these applications can work without an internet connection, and their security is bolstered by the need for approval on app stores. Along with these benefits, the growing smartphone and the introduction of user-friendly interfaces are expected to impact the segment’s demand positively.

Regional Landscape

North America: North America dominated the market for digital freight matching services in 2022. This can primarily be attributed to the presence of a robust and sophisticated logistics industry in the region. North America has a wide network of railways, airports, highways, and ports, which bolsters the need for effective and efficient freight matching platforms. In addition, the industry’s competitive nature and demand for cost-effective transportation solutions further boost the adoption of these platforms.

Asia Pacific: The digital freight matching market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate. This is largely due to the region’s rapid economic development and urbanization, leading to a high demand for technologically advanced freight-management platforms. In addition, the logistics challenges presented by the size and diversity of the region can be effectively addressed through digital freight management platforms.

Browse the Detail Report “Digital Freight Matching Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode of Transportation (Less-than-truckload (LTL), Full truckload (FTL), Intermodal, Others); By Service; By Platform; By End-Use Industry; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-freight-matching-market

Current Progresses

In August 2023, leading industry player Tucker Tools signed a collaboration deal with BNSF Logistics. The new partnership aims to provide comprehensive freight tracking, matching, and automated booking services throughout North America.

Report Answers the Following Questions

What is the current size and forecast value of the market?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow?

Who are the digital freight matching market key players?

Which segments are covered in the report?

What are the major opportunities and challenges in the industry?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the digital freight matching market report based on mode of transportation, platform, service, end-use industry, and region:

By Mode of Transportation Outlook

Less-than-truckload (LTL)

Full truckload (FTL)

Intermodal

Others

By Platform Outlook

Mobile-based

Web-based

By Service Outlook

Value Added Services

Freight Matching Services

By End-Use Industry Outlook

Retail & E-Commerce

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

