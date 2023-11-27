Clearmind Medicine to Participate in Traditional vs. Novel Psychedelics Virtual Event with Leading Industry Figures

Clearmind Medicine CEO, Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, and MAPS founder and psychedelic sector pioneer, Rick Doblin, will discuss the growing and changing international psychedelic space

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, will participate in a special virtual event to discuss the current psychedelic renaissance that is opening the doors to the benefits of both traditional and novel psychedelics, as older therapies are being re-examined and new molecules are being identified for current and future clinical studies.

The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023 at 12pm EST/ 9am PST. Register here .

The virtual event is part of The Psychedelic Association of Canada (PAC) "Industry Presents" Series. The host for the event is Gillian Maxwell, a PAC Board Member, that was a part of Canada’s harm reduction and drug policy reform. She co-founded the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition (CDPC) and served on the board of directors of MAPS Canada for over 10 years.

The main guest for the virtual event will be Rick Doblin, PhD, an American drug activist and executive who is the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). His professional goal is to help develop legal contexts for the beneficial uses of psychedelics and marijuana, primarily as prescription medicines.

Clearmind's CEO, Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, will share her thoughts about the Company's innovative MEAI molecule, defined as novel psychedelics. Mark Haden, MSW, VP of business development for Clearmind Medicine, will take part in the event as well.

For additional information and registration, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/traditional-vs-novel-psychedelics-tickets-746342519567?aff=oddtdtcreator .

