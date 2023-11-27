Treez and Metrc Partner to Create the First Ever Global Product Catalog for Cannabis

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that helps retailers become more profitable, announced today a partnership with Metrc to create the cannabis industry’s first Global Product Catalog. Ensuring accuracy and reliability, the Global Product Catalog will empower retailers with a trusted master database to deliver consistent product information and shopping experience across cannabis retailers nationwide. With this strategic partnership, Treez and Metrc will streamline the process of creating product information in Metrc, the existing source of truth for such data while removing the need to upload and maintain product data across downstream platforms in the supply chain. By eliminating duplicates and inefficiencies associated with manual data entry, this collaboration not only reduces labor hours for operators but also enhances the overall consumer experience.



“In collaboration with Metrc, our vision is to help retailers boost profitability by establishing a standardized product catalog that cuts down on manual labor hours, saving them time and money,” said John Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Treez. “The Global Product Catalog provides consumers with a trusted source for information, empowering retailers to build a loyal customer base they can consistently rely on, ultimately driving increased sales and fostering growth for the entire industry.”

Metrc’s partnership with Treez, emphasizes the central role of the POS in the supply chain by ensuring the information will cascade seamlessly to the entire cannabis ecosystem, creating a more cohesive industry. While Treez is the leading partner in the effort to create the Global Product Catalog, the involvement of all retailers, brands, wholesalers and other POS providers and technology vendors is paramount in creating an industry-wide standard model for the sharing of information.

The Global Product Catalog solves the cumbersome challenge faced by retailers in sourcing and entering intricate product details and lab results into Metrc and POS systems. The lack of uniformity not only incurs additional labor costs for managing information across multiple platforms but also impacts the consumer experience, leading to potential sales loss. By simplifying the data entry process, retailers can now redirect precious time and resources toward customer service and strategic initiatives, fostering agility in a rapidly evolving market.

“A Global Product Catalog will be pivotal for the cannabis sector's next phase of expansion and innovation,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. “Beyond the immediate time-saving advantages for retailers, its far-reaching impact offers access to brand and product information, bolstering operations for businesses across the supply chain and elevating the consumer experience. Metrc's partnership with Treez, to help shape this solution, was a natural choice, as we share a commitment to fostering efficiencies and empowering operators.”

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point of sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers accelerate revenue growth, drive better operational efficiency and increase profits.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across ecommerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

