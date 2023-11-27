Steam Autoclave Market Size Worth USD 3.38 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global steam autoclave market size was USD 1.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing volumes of medical and bio-hazardous waste is and rising need for steam autoclaves to address the rising quantities of biomedical waste are key factors driving market revenue growth. A steam autoclave is a type of pressure chamber used to clean industrial gear and equipment.

This technique is frequently used to clean surgical tools, lab equipment, solids, liquids, and hollow surfaces. In 1988, the U.S. government enacted the Medical Waste Tracking Act, which established standardized procedures for handling and disposing of potentially hazardous biomedical waste. The U.S. regulatory bodies, such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and e Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have also emphasized on the critical importance of proper disposal and containment of biohazardous waste. In addition, rising demand for efficient management and sterilization of biomedical waste is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

However, rising costs linked to specialized autoclaves and lack of well-defined sterilization guidelines are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, shortage of skilled professionals and insufficient healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are other factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.38 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, technology, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hirayama Manufacturing Corporation (HMC), Eryigit Medical Devices, Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, LTE Scientific Ltd, Matachana Group, Astell Scientific, BMM Weston Ltd, Hanshin Medical Company Limited, Getinge Infection Control AB, and CELITRON Medical Technologies Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global steam autoclave market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective steam autoclaves solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global steam autoclave market report are:

Strategic Development

In April, 2022, Priorclave, a European manufacturer specializing in tabletop autoclaves, unveiled two models featuring capacities of 40 liters and 60 liters. This product range was introduced to serve diverse market sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, healthcare, Food & Beverage (F&B), agriculture, and research.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The vertical steam autoclave segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global steam autoclave market during the forecast period. This is because vertical autoclaves are easily movable, often featuring wheels for convenient transport. These autoclaves showcase improved water efficiency, demanding considerably less water for disinfection or sterilization when contrasted with horizontal autoclaves. The heightened stature of vertical autoclaves, despite maintaining equivalent capacity to horizontal models, enables users to sterilize a greater quantity of materials within a vertical autoclave than in its horizontal counterpart.

The automatic segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global steam autoclave market over the forecast period. This is due to rising use of automatic steam autoclaves, which offer numerous benefits, making these the preferred option across various fields, including healthcare, research, and industry. One primary advantage of these steam autoclaves is their ease of use and effectiveness. These autoclaves are equipped with advanced automation features that streamline the sterilization process, enhancing user-friendliness.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global steam autoclave market during the forecast period. This is because steam autoclaves present a wide array of benefits within hospital environments, primarily focusing on infection control and the assurance of patient well-being. Steam autoclaves operate at elevated temperatures and pressures, a critical element in deactivating highly resistant microorganisms. In addition, versatility of these autoclaves allows for the sterilization of equipment of diverse sizes and materials, effectively meeting the varied needs of healthcare facilities.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global steam autoclave market in 2022. This is primarily due to the increasing apprehension regarding Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and rising adoption of Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) framework within the country. In addition, increasing Research & Development (R&D) activities and investments is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global steam autoclave market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Tabletop Steam Autoclaves Vertical Steam Autoclaves Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Semi-Automatic Automatic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Research and Academic Institutes Hospitals Surgical Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



