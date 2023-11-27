Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market projected to reach USD 333.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market , by Device Type (Wearable Devices, Stationary Devices, Implantable Devices, Other Device Types), Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare), and Region.

Global Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 61.56 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 333.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 23.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Device Type, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Siemens AG Welch Allyn, Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Agamatrix Biotronik

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) represents a revolutionary convergence of healthcare and technology, ushering in a new era of connected and intelligent medical devices. IoMT refers to the integration of medical devices and applications with internet-connected devices and systems to collect, transmit, and analyze healthcare data. This interconnected network of medical devices encompasses a wide range of technologies, including wearable devices, remote monitoring systems, smart implants, and various other sensor-equipped healthcare tools. The primary goal of IoMT is to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery by facilitating real-time data exchange and analysis, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. In recent years, the IoMT market has experienced unprecedented growth, driven by advancements in technology, increasing healthcare needs, and the growing adoption of digital health solutions. The market's expansion is fueled by the rising demand for remote patient monitoring, the need for efficient healthcare management systems, and the continuous development of innovative medical devices. With the ability to connect healthcare professionals, patients, and medical devices seamlessly, IoMT offers a comprehensive solution for proactive and personalized healthcare.

Major Vendors in the Global Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market:

Siemens AG

Welch Allyn, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Agamatrix

Biotronik

KORE Wireless

Boston Scientific Corporation

STANLEY Healthcare

Sciencesoft

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Telit

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

The increasing popularity of 5G technology

The surging popularity of 5G technology stands as a powerful driver propelling the growth of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market, revolutionizing the landscape of healthcare delivery and patient care. The advent of 5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology, brings forth a transformative era marked by unparalleled speed, low latency, and enhanced connectivity. In the realm of IoMT, these features unlock a myriad of opportunities, fostering a more sophisticated and responsive healthcare ecosystem. One of the primary drivers that 5G technology introduces to the IoMT market is its remarkable increase in data transfer speeds. Unlike its predecessors, 5G is capable of delivering data at unprecedented speeds, enabling the seamless transmission of large volumes of medical data in real time. This high-speed connectivity is particularly crucial in healthcare settings where timely access to critical patient information can make the difference in delivering prompt and effective care. From remote patient monitoring to the transfer of high-resolution medical images, the swift and reliable data transmission offered by 5G enhances the accuracy and immediacy of healthcare interventions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices

Rising Chronic Disease Incidence

Opportunities:

Ongoing advancements in sensor technologies, data analytics, and connectivity solutions

Growing Aging Population

Ongoing advancements in sensor technologies, data analytics, and connectivity solutions are driving a paradigm shift in various industries, reshaping the way we collect, interpret, and utilize data. In particular, these advancements are playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing fields such as healthcare, where the convergence of cutting-edge technologies is giving rise to a new era of precision, efficiency, and personalized care. In the realm of sensor technologies, continuous innovation is expanding the capabilities of devices designed to capture and interpret a diverse array of data points. Miniaturization and enhanced sensitivity of sensors have enabled the development of more sophisticated wearable devices and medical sensors. These devices can monitor a wide range of physiological parameters, providing real-time insights into an individual's health status. From tracking vital signs and detecting anomalies to assessing movement patterns, these sensors contribute to a comprehensive and dynamic understanding of a person's well-being.

The market for Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant region in the rapidly evolving landscape of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market. This prominence is attributed to a combination of factors that collectively contribute to the region's leadership in adopting and advancing IoMT technologies. The region benefits from a robust technological infrastructure, a mature healthcare system, and a significant emphasis on research and development. With a high level of technological sophistication, North America has been at the forefront of integrating IoMT solutions into its healthcare ecosystem. The strong presence of key market players, innovative startups, and established healthcare institutions in North America has fueled the growth of IoMT. The region has witnessed substantial investments in developing and implementing connected health technologies, ranging from wearable devices to remote patient monitoring systems. Additionally, collaborations between technology firms, healthcare providers, and research institutions have further accelerated the deployment of IoMT solutions. The willingness of North American healthcare organizations to embrace digital transformation and invest in cutting-edge technologies positions the region as a trailblazer in IoMT adoption.

The telemedicine Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on application the Internet of Medical Things [IoMT] Market is segmented into Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others. The telemedicine segment emerges as the dominant segment in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market, having accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and poised to maintain this trend over the forecast period. This dominance is underpinned by several factors that underscore the pivotal role telemedicine plays in transforming healthcare delivery. One key driver of the segment's growth is its unparalleled ability to enhance patient convenience, a critical factor in an era where accessibility to healthcare services is increasingly valued. Telemedicine breaks down geographical barriers, offering patients the flexibility to consult with healthcare professionals from the comfort of their homes, thereby overcoming traditional constraints associated with in-person healthcare visits.

