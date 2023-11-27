LPL Financial Welcomes Momentum Wealth

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Rob Elstad, Steven “Coert” Van Voorhees and Bill Blankenship have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Ameriprise.



With approximately 60 years of combined experience, the advisors are based in the heart of one of America’s largest retirement communities — The Villages, Fla. This positioning allows the team to cater primarily to retirees and their families, with services that encompass a comprehensive range of financial aspects including financial planning, investment management, estate planning, tax planning strategies and charitable giving.

“We believe financial advising goes beyond numbers and investments; it's about having a heart for people,” Elstad said. “We appreciate being able to help guide individuals through significant financial decisions and offering support during challenging life transitions, such as retirement planning or coping with the loss of a loved one.”

Formerly known as Van Voorhees, Elstad & Associates, the team is rebranding to Momentum Wealth with the move to LPL.

“We recognized a shift in the industry and felt the franchise system wasn’t working for us anymore,” Van Voorhees said. “LPL gives us more freedom and flexibility in how we operate so we can focus entirely on our clients without corporate influence. Our ultimate goal for the practice is to take care of clients first and service them the way they want to be served.”

Blankenship, who has only moved one other time in his career, added, “I feel strongly that this move will allow me to simply run my business the way I see fit. Clients will appreciate the simplistic, user-friendly online platform, as well as the additional resources and research that we now have access to.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Rob, Coert and Bill to LPL and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with the entire Momentum team. We see our role as an accelerator to their business, and we’ll do that by delivering innovative capabilities and strategic resources that make it easier for advisors to manage their practices and build long-term value with their clients.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Momentum Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

