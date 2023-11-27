Royal Saudi Princess Aims to Pay it Forward with Accelerated Giving Through Future Philanthropic Efforts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Highness Ameriah Al Saud, a Royal Saudi Princess and investor in The Royal Elites, Inc., wants Canadians to fulfill their potential through alleviating financial suffering. As the country, and world, continues to recover from the massive disruptions that COVID wreaked, more people than ever are finding it difficult to get ahead.



According to research by Macdonald-Laurier Institute, young Canadians are pessimistic about their economic outlook and the consequences of intergenerational inequality. Household debt in Canada has risen from 95% of the size of the economy in 2010 to 107% in 2021. Prices for homes remain far out of reach for the average citizen, according to the National Bank of Canada’s housing affordability monitor. Little wonder that many feel the future is bleak.

This is what motivates Princess Ameriah, who is passionate about helping struggling people pursue their dreams. Born into a royal family in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she graduated from Dubai University with a Medical Doctor of Cardiology and has a Biochemistry and Physical Science degree from the University of Toronto.

“I truly believe we are here to help those around us. This is not just platitude, but the guiding principle of how I want to live my life,” said Princess Ameriah. “Loans can be helpful, but outright gifts without strings attached are better. It’s sad to see so many people suffering and worrying because they cannot pay their bills, let alone invest in their dreams.”

Her plans have not come without a cost. Already considered somewhat of an outcast due to the fact that she is half-Saudi Arabian and half-Russian Canadian, Princess Ameriah has been effectively shunned by her broader family. Some of that pressure led to her using various pseudonyms online such as Natasha Kiriko, aka N.Kiriko. Her life has not been without its fair share of difficulties, with her mother passing away from cancer.

“Watching my mother’s health decline and the failure of the Canadian healthcare system to effectively care for her, I can fully empathize with anyone who has faced challenges in their lives,” continues Princess Ameriah. “People think I came from a background of privileged royalty, but that is not the case at all. Yet I believe it’s through persevering through my own tribulations that has given me compassion to help our neighbors when they are in distress, as Islam calls us to.”

The plan includes a formal launch of her organization in mid-2024 where prospective recipients can apply via their website, with an expansion into the US shortly after. To that end, her organization has retained Firecracker PR as their agency of record. Firecracker PR has a 20 year track record of getting brands known, having done work for organizations ranging from the American Heart Association, Western Governor’s University, SRI International, Vidanta Foundation and many more.