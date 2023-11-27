Ziel Expands its Team with EVP Sales and New Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziel , creators of proprietary process solutions for the agricultural and cannabis industries, has expanded its team with the additions of Jeremy Baker as Executive Vice President of Sales and Andrew Lock as its newest board member.



Jeremy Baker brings 25 years of executive sales leadership from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. As EVP Sales, Jeremy is responsible for Ziel’s global revenue, managing strategic accounts and regional sales teams, and overseeing strategic market development.

Prior to joining Ziel, Jeremy led sales organizations in highly regulated industries. He began his career in sales at GlaxoSmithKline and then moved into senior management roles at Medtronic, GE HealthCare, and Honeywell leading regional and national sales teams ranging in size from 5 to 200 and revenues of $350 million.

Jeremy holds an MBA from the University of Dallas and a BSBA from Colorado Technical University.

Andrew “Andy” Lock is the former Chief Risk Officer of Towne Bank, a $11 Billion multistate publicly traded banking company. In that capacity he was a member of executive management with direct oversight of the enterprise risk management, internal audit, credit review, model risk management, mortgage quality review, appraisal management and vendor risk management programs, among others.

Since exiting the banking industry with over 30 years’ experience, Andy has consulted with several privately held businesses, primarily in strategy, M&A, and capital raising roles. In 2021 he negotiated the sale of Los Suenos Farms, the country’s largest outdoor grow, to Curaleaf for roughly $70 million.

Prior to joining Towne Andy was the Chief Risk Officer, Chief Credit Officer, and executive team member at Monarch Bank, a $1.2B publicly traded bank. In addition to some of the responsibilities held at Towne, he oversaw all loan functions including credit underwriting and approval, credit review, loan operations, compliance and BSA AML.

Andy holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA in Finance from Virginia Tech. He has been a board member of the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, 757 Angel Investors, and the Virginia Beach Cannabis Advisory Task Force, among others.

“We are delighted with Jeremy Baker joining the Ziel team. Jeremy honed his sales executive leadership skills with top tier global healthcare companies recognized for their management excellence. His addition to our leadership team comes with the launch of our next generation solution for the cannabis market and scaling our business globally,” says Arthur de Cordova, CEO and co-Founder of Ziel.

“Andy Lock is a seasoned veteran banker with a strong track record of M&A in the cannabis industry. Andy’s role as an independent Board Member will strengthen our compliance, bring decades of financial experience, and contribute to our strategic planning.”

To learn more about Ziel, please visit www.ziel.com .

About Ziel

Ziel is the industry leader providing next-generation customized, microbial control solutions for the agriculture and cannabis industries. The markets in which the company currently operates include tree nuts, seeds, and select fruit, as well as cannabis and hemp. Ziel’s products harness radio frequency and microwave technologies to build customized solutions that help customers consistently meet regulatory requirements, preserve product integrity, improve operational processes, and maximize profits. Ziel has a worldwide clientele who commercially process food and cannabis products with installations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Germany, and Portugal. Ziel’s corporate headquarters are located in San Francisco. To learn more about Ziel’s solutions visit www.ziel.com .