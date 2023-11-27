Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 17/11/Friday
|7,400
|527.09
|3,900,440
|Monday, 20 November 2023
|2,200
|533.53
|1,173,766
|Tuesday, 21 November 2023
|2,200
|539.36
|1,186,592
|Wednesday, 22 November 2023
|2,000
|536.79
|1,073,580
|Thursday, 23 November 2023
|2,100
|531.40
|1,115,940
|Friday, 24 November 2023
|2,200
|529.80
|1,165,560
|In the period 20/11/2023 - 24/11/2023
|10,700
|534.15
|5,715,438
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 24/11/2023
|18,100
|531.26
|9,615,878
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,992,276 treasury shares corresponding to 7.81% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
