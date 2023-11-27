Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 17/11/Friday 7,400 527.09 3,900,440 Monday, 20 November 2023 2,200 533.53 1,173,766 Tuesday, 21 November 2023 2,200 539.36 1,186,592 Wednesday, 22 November 2023 2,000 536.79 1,073,580 Thursday, 23 November 2023 2,100 531.40 1,115,940 Friday, 24 November 2023 2,200 529.80 1,165,560 In the period 20/11/2023 - 24/11/2023 10,700 534.15 5,715,438 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 24/11/2023 18,100 531.26 9,615,878 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,992,276 treasury shares corresponding to 7.81% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

