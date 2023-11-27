Global Animal Wound Care Market Size To Worth USD 3.40 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Animal Wound Care Market Size is to grow from USD 1.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.40 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.





Animal wound care is the process of assessing, treating, and managing injuries in animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife. It involves cleaning wounds, removing debris, applying antiseptics, and dressing the wound to prevent infection and promote healing. Veterinary professionals may perform suturing or other advanced interventions as needed. Prompt and effective wound care is crucial for minimizing pain, preventing complications, and ensuring the animal's swift recovery and well-being.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Animal Wound Care Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, and Traditional Wound Care), By Animal Type (Companion Animals and Livestock Animals), By End-Use (Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics, Homecare, and Research Institutes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

In 2022, the surgical wound care products segment accounted for around 38.2% market share

On the basis of the product, the global animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care, advanced wound care, and traditional wound care. The surgical wound care products segment dominated the animal wound care market due to several reasons. Surgical wound care products, such as sutures, staples, and tissue adhesives, are extensively used in various animal surgeries to promote wound closure and healing. These products are essential in veterinary practices, especially in cases of trauma, surgeries, and wound management. The segment's dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of veterinary surgeries, advancements in surgical techniques, and the continuous development of innovative and efficient wound closure solutions.

The companion animal segment held the largest market with more than 60.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the animal type, the global animal wound care market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animal segment dominated the global animal wound care industry and accounted for the maximum share due to the increasing pet ownership and the growing human-animal bond driving the demand for quality wound care products and services for companion animals. Additionally, rising awareness about pet health and the availability of pet insurance coverage encourage pet owners to seek better healthcare options, including wound care. Moreover, advancements in veterinary medicine and the introduction of specialized wound care products for pets further boost the segment's growth.

The homecare segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on the end-use, the global animal wound care market is segmented into veterinary hospitals/clinics, homecare, and research institutes. The homecare segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, there is an increasing trend of pet owners seeking convenient and cost-effective wound care solutions that can be administered at home. The availability of over-the-counter wound care products tailored for home use further fuels this growth. Moreover, advancements in telemedicine and remote veterinary consultations enable pet owners to receive guidance on wound management from the comfort of their homes.



Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 7.1% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the animal wound care market during the forecast period due to rising pet adoption rates, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about animal healthcare drive the demand for wound care products and services. Additionally, the expanding livestock industry, driven by the growing population and changing dietary preferences, further boosts the need for effective wound care solutions.

North America has a large and well-established pet population, with a high level of awareness and concern for animal health. Additionally, the region boasts advanced veterinary care facilities and a growing number of specialized veterinary professionals. Furthermore, increased pet insurance coverage and higher disposable income among pet owners contribute to the higher demand for quality wound care products and services.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global animal wound care market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Virbac, Advancis Veterinary Ltd., INNOVACYN, Inc., Vernacare, NEOGEN Corp., and KeriCure, Inc. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Bactiguard extended its business and provided infection prevention for dogs through a relationship with the Nordic pet shop Musti Group. The collaboration revolves around a new line of wound care products (Aniocyn) for dogs.

In April 2022, Elanco Animal Health and Ginkgo Bioworks are creating BiomEdit, a startup that will leverage microbiome science to produce medications, nutritional solutions, and disease-monitoring technologies for cattle.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global animal wound care market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Animal Wound Care Market, By Product

Surgical Wound Care

Advanced Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Animal Wound Care Market, By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Animal Wound Care Market, By End-Use

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

Animal Wound Care Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



