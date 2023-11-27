Eyeglass Lenses Market Size Worth USD 71.55 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eyeglass lenses market size was USD 43.15 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of ocular diseases, including conditions, such as refractive errors, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, amblyopia, strabismus, and others, is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2.2 billion people across the world are affected by either near- or distance vision impairments. Among these cases, approximately 1 billion involve vision issues that might have been preventable or remain unaddressed. Recent data on eye health, as compiled by the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness, indicates that there are 295 million individuals with moderate-to-severe visual impairments, and 43 million people are classified as blind on a global scale.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2522

In addition, companies are actively integrating advanced technologies, such as photochromic and polarized lenses, to enhance the functionality of sports eyewear. For example, on 7 June, 2022, SunGod introduced its latest sunglasses model, the Tempests. These sunglasses showcase a durable and versatile design combined with state-of-the-art lenses, creating an ideal fusion of performance-oriented and lifestyle eyewear. These glasses are meticulously designed to enable users to seamlessly transition between leisure and active activities.

However, lack of awareness among individuals regarding initial signs of visual impairment and imbalance between visually impaired individuals and number of ophthalmologists available are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 43.15 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.2 % Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 71.55 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, prescription type, lens material, lens coating, price range, distribution channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Essilor, Hoya, Rodenstock Gmbh, Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd., Vision Ease, Nikon Optical USA., Privé Revaux, Vision Rx Lab, ZEISS Group, and Rudy Project Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2522

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global eyeglass lenses market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective eyeglass lenses. Some major players included in the global eyeglass lenses market report are:

Essilor

Hoya

Rodenstock GmbH

Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.

Vision Ease

Nikon Optical USA

Privé Revaux

Vision Rx Lab

ZEISS Group

Rudy Project

Strategic Development

On 17 March 2022, EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies have confirmed the completion of their joint venture agreement concerning SightGlass Vision. This partnership aims to expedite the introduction of innovative spectacle lens technologies to enhance the myopia management sector. SightGlass Vision's Diffusion Optics Technology involves the integration of numerous micro-dots into the lens, gently diffusing light to diminish contrast on the retina. This innovative approach is intended to mitigate the advancement of myopia in children.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The myopia segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global eyeglass lenses market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing screen time, reduced exposure to natural outdoor light, genetic or hereditary factors, and extended engagement in close-up activities such as reading, studying, or using electronic devices. According to the recent Sydney Myopia Study, 31% of 17-year-olds have been identified with myopia, which is twice the prevalence documented in the Blue Mountain Eye Study over a decade ago.

The online retail segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global eyeglass lenses market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of online shopping platforms due to convenience, ease of price comparisons, transparent transactions, versatile payment methods, and flexible return and exchange policies. Various payment options, such as credit cards, digital wallets, and alternative payment options, including Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) offer consumers versatility, accommodating their diverse preferences and financial circumstances.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global eyeglass lenses market in 2022.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2522

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global eyeglass lenses market on the basis of type, prescription type, lens material, lens coating, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Single-Vision Bifocal Trifocal Progressive Others

Prescription Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Myopia Hyperopia Astigmatism Presbyopia Others

Lens Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Glass Plastic CR 39 Polycarbonate Trivex Others

Lens Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Anti-Reflective Coating Ultraviolet (UV) Protection Coating Blue light blocking Coating Hydrophobic Coating Oleophobic Coating Scratch-Resistant Coating Others

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Premium or High End Lenses Mid-Range Lenses Budget-Friendly Lenses

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Eyecare Professionals (Optometrists and Ophthalmologists) Wholesalers and Distributors Online Retail Retail Stores Optical Stores Department Stores Specialty Stores Others Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eyeglass-lenses-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Ultraviolet Light Emitting Diode Market , By Technology (UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Intelligent Lighting Control Market By Product (Sensors, Ballads & LED Drivers, Microcontrollers, Dimmers & Switch Actuators, Transmitters & Receivers), By Applications (Smart Cities, Automotive, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

High Speed Camera Market By Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, X-Ray), By Frame Rate (250-1,000, 1,001-10,000, 10,001-30,000, 30,001-50,000, Above 50,000), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Solar LED Street Lighting Market By Product (Grid Connected, Standalone), By Component (Solar Cell, Light Pole, LED Lamps), By End-Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Medical Lighting Technologies Market By Product Type, By Application (Intensive care units (ICU), Operating room/surgical suites, Examination rooms, Others), By Technology (Incandescent and Halogen, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent lighting technologies, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights