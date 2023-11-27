Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Artem Gonopolskiy Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced that Artem Gonopolskiy has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective December 1, 2023. Mr. Gonopolskiy has been with Atlas for more than 18 years, and has served as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company since June 15, 2023.

Mr. Gonopolskiy will lead all aspects of the Company’s finance functions, including strategic financial planning, accounting, reporting, internal audit, tax, treasury and investor relations and will continue to report to Michael Steen, Atlas Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m delighted to see Artem stepping into this critical role as he has an unparalleled depth of knowledge of our business, and is uniquely positioned to build our financial strength and execute on our strategy,” said Mr. Steen. “Artem has been an integral member of our leadership team and has played a critical role in the Company’s execution of key transactions throughout his tenure at Atlas.”

“Most recently, Artem has been instrumental in driving the transformation of Atlas as a private Company. We believe his commitment to delivering for our customers and stakeholders will add significant value to the Company going forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Artem to drive the Company’s growth and success.”

David Siegel, Chairman of the Atlas Board of Directors, added, “The Board has great confidence that Artem is the right executive to lead Atlas’ financial function and execute on the Company’s business initiatives.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue leading Atlas’ finance organization,” said Mr. Gonopolskiy. “Our teams at Atlas are driven by the utmost integrity and commitment to our customers and our Company, and I am proud to serve alongside my colleagues as we progress on our transformation journey.”

Mr. Gonopolskiy joined Atlas in 2005 as a Senior Financial Analyst and rose through a series of positions of increasing responsibility within the Company’s finance organization. He was Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis before being named Interim CFO in June 2023. Prior to joining Atlas, Mr. Gonopolskiy served as an analyst with ICF Consulting for several years, and was a Consultant with the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

Mr. Gonopolskiy holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Trinity College and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

