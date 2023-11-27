HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Illumina (ILMN) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: May 1, 2023 – Oct. 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 9, 2024

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Defendants’ statements and omissions about Illumina’s decision to reacquire GRAIL, a business Illumina spun off in Feb. 2017, and commentary about activist investor Carl Icahn’s publicly expressed concerns over the GRAIL deal.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Illumina mispresented and omitted to disclose that: (1) certain of the company’s insiders had personal financial motives for re-acquiring GRAIL; and (2) contrary to the company’s attempts to discount Icahn’s criticisms, Icahn correctly concluded that insiders’ interests did not align with the company’s best interests.

Investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 10, 2023, when Illumina disclosed that the SEC was investigating Illumina’s statements about its GRAIL acquisition, including “the conduct and compensation of certain members of Illumina and GRAIL management[.]”

Then, on Oct. 17, 2023, Icahn filed a complaint under seal against current and former Illumina directors alleging claims for breach of fiduciary duty. While the complaint was filed under seal, Reuters reported that the lawsuit pertained to Illumina completing the GRAIL acquisition.

These events sent the price of Illumina shares significantly lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether Illumina may have concealed insiders’ interests in the GRAIL reacquisition,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

