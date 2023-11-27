Background Music Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.3 billion, at a CAGR of 5.1% CAGR by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global background music market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for background music is expected to close at US$ 1.6 billion.

Background music is gaining immense popularity in pubs, cafes, bars, and restaurants. These food service outlets increasingly focus on several profitable strategies to enhance the consumer experience. Background music in these outlets also helps to hold consumers for a more extended period of time, which, in turn, helps in increasing the average money spent by consumers.

The rising number of commercial spaces, such as shopping malls, cafes, and restaurants is driving the growth of the background music market. Malls include value-added components, such as background music, to create an atmosphere of leisure and pleasure that is difficult to replicate online.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the background music market are focusing on research & development and expansion of product portfolio to attract more customers. Numerous manufacturers in the background music market plan to acquire small-scale companies or collaborate with them to gain a competitive share in the global market.

The recognition of the impact of music on mental well-being has led to the use of background music in wellness centers, spas, and healthcare facilities, thus expanding the market into new sectors. The demand for background music is growing in developed countries and emerging markets where businesses are increasingly recognizing its value in customer engagement.

Integrating background music systems with smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT) technology in smart homes, offices, and public spaces further fuels market growth. As consumer tastes change, there is a need for a wider variety of music genres and styles, driving providers to expand their music libraries and offerings.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the background music market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion.

Based on type, the In-app and web segments is expected to dominate the global background music market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, hotels and motels segment to account for high revenue in the market.

Background Music Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Innovations in technology, such as AI-driven music curation and playlist generation, are making it easier to create seamless, continuous, and customized music experiences for businesses drive the market demand.

With the shift to remote work, companies are exploring background music solutions for virtual meetings and workspaces. Platforms offering background music for virtual environments see growth due to this trend.

Background Music Market – Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant global market share due to many retail chains, restaurants, and hospitality businesses. The presence of tech-savvy consumers and a strong emphasis on customer experience fuels the demand for background music services. Streaming platforms and advanced technologies have a firm grip on this market.

Key Developments in the Background Music Market

Soundtrack Your Brand offers a business-focused music streaming platform, Soundtrack Your Brand specializes in providing licensed music for retail, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. Their emphasis on legal compliance and tailored playlists has attracted numerous businesses.

Background Music Market – Key Segments

Type

AV System Equipment

In-app & Web

End Use Industry

Hotels & Motels

Retail Stores

Cafes & Restaurants

Workplace

Fitness and Recreational Sport Centers

Spas & Wellness Centers

Beauty & Hair Salons

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

