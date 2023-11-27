Expanse Studios Introduces Shaolin Crew: A New Megaways Slot Experience

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a developer in the online slot gaming sector, has announced the release of "Shaolin Crew," marking the company's first venture into the Megaways slot genre. Set against an Ancient Chinese backdrop, this game combines a traditional theme with modern slot mechanics.



Innovative Game Design with Dynamic Reel Structure

Shaolin Crew features a 6-reel design that varies the number of symbols per reel with each spin, ranging from 2 to 7 symbols. This dynamic approach aims to create a varied and engaging player experience. The game employs a “cascading wins” feature, where winning symbols are replaced with new ones, potentially leading to consecutive wins.

Gameplay and Features

The game presents a variety of symbols, including scatter and wild symbols, within a 7x6 grid layout. Triggering three scatter symbols initiates a free spins bonus round. Additionally, "Shaolin Crew" includes a Mystery Wild Swap feature, which randomly adds wild symbols to the reels.

Statistical Aspects of the Game

"Shaolin Crew" offers a Return to Player (RTP) rate of 97.14%. The game's design is high in volatility, providing a gaming experience with potentially significant payouts. The maximum win potential is stated as 5000 times the player's bet. The game does not include a gamble feature, focusing instead on the core gameplay mechanics.

What to Expect?

"Shaolin Crew" aims to offer an immersive experience into the world of Ancient China through its theme and gameplay features. Expanse Studios' foray into the Megaways slot category with this game reflects its ongoing efforts to innovate in the online slot gaming industry.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 40 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience.

