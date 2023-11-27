India Agricultural Technology Adoption Market Analysis Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Technology Adoption Market in India 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fusion of technology with agriculture in India is creating abundant revenue opportunities for both domestic and global players, as it enhances the efficiency and productivity of agricultural practices.

Agricultural technology, commonly referred to as Agri-tech, encompasses a wide range of tools and methodologies, including data digitization, data platforms, data analytics, AI, ML, IoT, and Software as a Service (SaaS). Indian Agri-tech companies are actively participating in B2B, B2B2C, B2C, and export markets to address the growing demand for improved horticulture produce, dairy, poultry, and Agri-input supply chains.

Market Segments and Trends:

The Indian Agri-tech market is segmented into food crops, fiber crops, cattle and dairy, poultry, and aquaculture based on its application in different agricultural sectors.

Currently, the food crops segment dominates the market due to increased technology adoption and rising food demand. However, the cattle and dairy sectors are expected to drive innovation and reduce the market share of aquaculture and poultry categories in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

The Agri-tech sector has witnessed significant investments since 2018, addressing challenges such as supply chain management, packaging, storage, payment systems, credit access, and agricultural advisory services. Startups specializing in precision agriculture and farm management are helping farmers increase crop yields through technology adoption.

Key Deterrents:

While the Agri-tech sector shows promise, high implementation costs, inflation, and limited digital literacy among farmers remain barriers to adoption. Successful transformation from traditional farming to tech-aided methods requires government support and capital investments at the grassroots level.

Key Players and Trends:

Precision agriculture, leveraging data and technology to make informed decisions, is a nascent trend in India's agriculture market. It incorporates sensors, drones, automated machinery, data analytics, and GPS to enhance crop yield.

The government's support through Precision Farming Development Centers (PFDCs) and the integration of AI and ML into precision agriculture offer significant potential for growth. Indian companies like CropIn and BharatAgri are at the forefront of providing precision agriculture solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Evolution of Agri-tech

3.3. Integration of technology into the Indian agricultural value chain

3.4. India agricultural technology market - ecosystem



Chapter 4: India Agricultural Technology Market - An Overview

4.1. India Agri-tech market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)



Chapter 5: Agricultural Technology Market in India - Segmentation

5.1. Agriculture sector-wise Agri-tech market segmentation - based on application

5.1.2. Food crops - market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)

5.1.3. Fiber crops - market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)

5.1.4. Cattle and dairy - market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)

5.1.5. Poultry - market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)

5.1.6. Aquaculture - market size and growth forecast (2024 - 2028e)

5.2. Agri-tech firms across segments size and growth forecast (FY 2022 - FY 2028e)

5.1.7. India digital healthcare segment - size and growth forecast (FY 2022 - FY 2028e)



Chapter 6: Favourable Government Initiatives

6.1. Favourable government initiatives



Chapter 7: Market Influencers

7.1. Market drivers

7.2. Market challengers



Chapter 8: Market Opportunities

8.1. Market opportunities



Chapter 9: Market Trends

9.1. Market trends



Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key business segments

Key geographical segments

10.2. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

10.3. Wipro Limited

10.4. AgNext Technologies Private Limited

10.5. CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

10.6. Farmart Service Private Limited

10.7. Green Agrevolution Private Limited (DeHaat)

10.8. Intello Labs Private Limited

10.9. 63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited

10.10. Stellapps Technologies Private Limited



Chapter 11: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jicdnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.