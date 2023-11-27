Global $372 Bn Managed Services Market Forecast to 2028: Rapid Geographic and Technological Changes to Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Security Service, Managed Network Service, Managed IT Infrastructure & Data Center Service), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud) Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed services market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size expected to increase from USD 275.5 billion in 2023 to USD 372.6 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth is driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments, evolving business needs, and technological advancements that have transformed the landscape of managed services.

The comprehensive market study covers various segments of the managed services market, including service types, such as managed security service, managed network service, managed IT infrastructure and data center service, managed communication and collaboration service, managed mobility service, managed information service, verticals, deployment types, and regions. It provides a detailed analysis of key market players, their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

The managed services market has evolved to cater to diverse industries and sectors, offering services that address the specific demands of each. Factors such as the growth of cloud computing, the need for robust cybersecurity measures, and the rise of remote work have all contributed to the expansion and relevance of the managed services market. As businesses seek efficient ways to manage their operations and leverage specialized expertise, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.

Managed services typically involve service level agreements (SLAs) that outline the scope of services, performance metrics, response times, and other terms of the arrangement. These agreements ensure a clear understanding between the client and the Managed Service Provider (MSP) regarding expectations and responsibilities related to the outsourced services. Key to managed services is the opportunity for organizations to offload non-core tasks and operational duties to external experts, enabling them to focus on core competencies, strategic initiatives, and innovation.

The healthcare & life sciences segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services play a critical role in this sector by offering tailored solutions to address its unique complexities and demands. Benefits of managed services in healthcare include improved operational efficiency, enhanced patient outcomes, and robust data security.

Managed security services, with a focus on managed identity & access management (IAM), are expected to dominate the market. IAM services ensure controlled and secure user access to various resources within an organization's IT environment, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. These services manage user authentication, implement secure methods like multi-factor authentication (MFA), and aid in compliance enforcement.

The cloud deployment type is poised for rapid growth, offering organizations flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based managed services enable organizations to scale resources as needed, reduce upfront hardware investments, and facilitate remote work and collaboration.

Leading players in the managed services market include IBM, Fujitsu, Accenture, Atos, Cisco, DXC, TCS, Rackspace, AT&T, Verizon, Dimension Data, Infosys, HCL, Ericsson, GTT Communications, NTT Communications, and Digital Realty.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $275.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $372.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rapid Geographic and Technological Changes to Drive Growth of Managed Services

Managed Communication & Collaboration Services Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Managed Iam Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Managed Wan Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Storage Management Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Managed Ucaas Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Device Life Cycle Management Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Managed Oss/Bss Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

On-Premises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Bfsi Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years

Case Study Analysis

Dxc Technology Helped Inail Prevent Cyber Threats with Automation and ML

Ericsson Helped Newport Utilities Bring High-Speed Broadband to Rural Communities

Lumen Technologies Helped Net Protections Secure Network with 24-Hour Operational Mission-Critical Infrastructure

AWS Managed Services Helped Fieldcore Establish Operations Support and Infrastructure Incident Management

Zachry Corporation Boosted Expertise and Support with Rackspace Technology's Managed Data Center

TCS Provided Flexible Global Security Operations Center to Shv Energy

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Managed Services

Lack of Skilled IT Professionals

Growth in Adjacent Markets

Rising Need for Cost and Risk Reduction

Restraints

Lack of IT Security Professionals

Increasing Regulations and Compliances

Opportunities

Changing Work Environments

Rising Adoption of Cloud Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Increased Competition and Pricing Pressure

Technology Analysis

Big Data Analytics

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

5G Technology

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

Gdpr

Sec Rule 17A-4

Iso/Iec 27001

System and Organization Controls 2 Type II Compliance

Finra

Foia

Hipaa

Major Players

IBM

Fujitsu

Accenture

Atos

Cisco

Dxc Technology

Tcs

Rackspace Technology

AT&T

Verizon



Other Players

Dimension Data

Infosys

Hcl

Ericsson

Gtt Communications

Ntt Data

Happiest Minds Technologies

Huawei

Nokia Networks

Lumen Technologies

Wipro

Cognizant

Capgemini

Bt

Deloitte

Secureworks

Fortra

Bae Systems

Trustwave Holdings

Hughes Network Systems

Mettel

Microland

Intact Technology

1-Net

Securekloud

Ac3

Corsica Technologies

Empist



Startups/SMEs

Optanix

Essintial Enterprise Solutions

Ascend Technologies

Aunalytics

Cloud Specialists

Atera

Cortavo

Magna5

Layer Solutions

Cyberduo

