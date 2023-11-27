Aspira Women’s Health Receives Final Crosswalk Pricing Determination from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

CMS approves OvaWatchSM 2024 price at $897 per test



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical company focused on the development and commercialization of women’s health diagnostic tools for gynecologic diseases, today announced that during the 2024 Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) rate setting process, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the crosswalk of the fee to be paid to the company for OvaWatch to the fee paid historically for Ova1. Aspira will be reimbursed at a rate of $897 for all OvaWatch and Ova1 tests processed for Medicare patients meeting applicable coverage requirements beginning on January 1, 2024.

“Crosswalking” refers to a process for setting the Medicare reimbursement rate for a new laboratory test by assigning the new code the same rate as a comparable existing test.

“Nothing is more important than reliable clinical data when a patient is facing a possible ovarian cancer diagnosis. With CMS’s approval of OvaWatch's price on the 2024 laboratory fee schedule, we are closer than ever to ensuring that our ground-breaking technology is available to all women with an adnexal mass," said Nicole Sandford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspira.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatch, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1 and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheckSM, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

