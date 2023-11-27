Global Agricultural Surfactants (Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric) Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028

Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Surfactants Market by Type (Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides), Substrate Type, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural surfactants market is on a growth trajectory, with projections indicating a rise from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The report on the agricultural surfactants market provides valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, offering revenue estimates for the overall market and subsegments. It also aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and formulating effective go-to-market strategies. The report delves into key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, offering a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

This growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of precision farming practices, which rely on surfactants to enhance the efficiency of agrochemical applications.

Precision farming practices, characterized by targeted and efficient agrochemical application, align seamlessly with the benefits that surfactants bring. These compounds enhance pesticide coverage and absorption, ensuring optimal performance on crop surfaces.

As precision farming becomes integral to modern agriculture, the demand for surfactants facilitating precise and consistent chemical delivery is on the rise. By maximizing agrochemical efficacy and minimizing waste, surfactants play a pivotal role in enhancing the productivity and sustainability of precision farming systems, driving their increased integration and the growth of the agricultural surfactants market.

Synthetic surfactants lead the market due to their consistent performance, versatility, and tailor-made properties. Their precise chemical compositions offer reliable and predictable effects on various agrochemical formulations, ensuring consistent results in diverse agricultural contexts. Scalability in production makes synthetic surfactants economically viable for widespread adoption.

Non-ionic surfactants, known for their versatility, compatibility, and environmental safety, are anticipated to hold the largest market share by 2028. Their wide range of applications, compatibility with various water qualities and pH levels, and environmental friendliness make them a reliable choice for farmers. Non-ionic surfactants are less likely to cause phytotoxicity or plant damage, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable agriculture practices.

Herbicides are the primary application segment for agricultural surfactants, projected to experience significant growth and hold the largest market share. Surfactants play a pivotal role in optimizing herbicide effectiveness by enhancing coverage, spreading, and adhesion on plant surfaces. This ensures thorough contact and absorption by targeted weeds, resulting in higher weed control and overall agrochemical efficiency.

North America is expected to lead the agricultural surfactants market, accounting for 37.2% of the market share during the forecast period. The region's advanced agricultural practices, focus on crop yield optimization, and adoption of precision agriculture methods drive substantial demand for surfactants. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations have encouraged the use of surfactants to reduce chemical wastage and environmental impact.

Prominent companies in the agricultural surfactants market include CHS Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Corteva Agriscience (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), CLARIANT (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).

