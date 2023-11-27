Global Indoor Farming Market Size Worth USD 45.23 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global indoor farming market size was USD 17.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for fresh foods with nutritive value is the primary factor driving market revenue growth. Indoor farming is the practice of producing plants and crops on a large or small scale totally indoors using hydroponics and artificial light. Artificial light is essential to provide nutrients to the plant and promote plant development. Indoor farming has numerous advantages, such as ability to modify climatic conditions of the farm based on their needs, and pest contamination of crops.

In addition, technological advancements in indoor farming methods is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 9 June 2023, Certhon and Living Greens Farm announced a collaboration to further develop and spread Living Greens Farm's aeroponic technology globally. Their game-changing vertical farming technique provides a one-of-a-kind product proposition for full-size head lettuce varietals with an extremely long shelf life, as well as ready-to-eat bagged salads and salad kits. However, high initial expenditure owing to great complexity of creating a commercial operation is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2523

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 17.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 45.23 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Crop type, technology, component, farm size, end-use, and region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AeroFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms, Gotham Greens, 80AcresFarms, Freight Farms, Inc., AppHarvest, Vertical Harvest, Greener Crop Inc., Eden Green Technology, INFARM, Living Greens Farm, Inc., Revol Greens, Modular Farms, Crop One, Heliospectra, Sundrop Farms, Lufa Farms Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, and Farmshelf Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2523

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global indoor farming market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective farming solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global indoor farming market report are:

AeroFarms

Bowery Farming Inc.

BrightFarms

Gotham Greens

80AcresFarms

Freight Farms, Inc.

Freight Farms, Inc. AppHarvest

Vertical Harvest

Greener Crop Inc.

Eden Green Technology

INFARM

INFARM Living Greens Farm, Inc.

Revol Greens

Modular Farms

Crop One

Heliospectra

Sundrop Farms

Lufa Farms Inc.

Urban Crop Solutions

Farmshelf

Strategic Development

On 6 February 2023, Kroger extended its partnership with indoor farming business Gotham Greens. Gotham Greens supplied the retailer with vegetables as well as plant-based dips, cooking sauces, and dressings to about 2,000 Kroger shops. This collaboration comes as Kroger expands its environmental initiatives and vertical farming becomes more common in the sector.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2523

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The greenhouse farming segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global indoor farming market in 2022. This is attributed to rising demand for greenhouse farming since it enhances crop production that allows the creation of ideal climate conditions for plant growth and produces more plants per square foot than open-field farming. Greenhouse farming protects crops from harsh climate-related occurrences, such as rapid temperature rises or dips and keeps birds and other animals away from crops, which can be harmful. In addition, greenhouses also help to prevent pests, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The hydroponics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global indoor farming market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for hydroponics farming since in the same amount of space, hydroponics produces three to 10 times more food than conventional agriculture. Hydroponics farming uses 20 times less water than conventional agriculture because the water is recirculated and reused and there is no water pollution or soil contamination from fertilizers or pesticides since it is a closed system. In addition, hydroponics farming also enables plants to grow in hostile areas with weak soils or extreme weather, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The small-scale farms segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global indoor farming market during the forecast period. Many individuals and families use small-scale indoor farming for personal consumption, which as a result helps to grow fresh herbs, and vegetables. Small-scale indoor farming is ideal for community gardens and urban agriculture initiatives since it enables urban residents to grow their own products. In addition, small-scale indoor farming also contributes to food security by providing a reliable source of fresh produce, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global indoor farming market on the basis of crop type, technology, component, farm size, end-use, and region:

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Leafy Greens Herbs Fruits Microgreens Root Vegetables Mushrooms Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hydroponics Aquaponics Aeroponics Vertical Farming Greenhouse Farming Indoor Vertical Farms Container Farming Hybrid Farming



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Lighting Systems Climate Control Systems Irrigation Systems Sensors and Monitoring Devices Growing Media Nutrient Delivery Systems Climate Control Equipment Others



Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Small-Scale Farms Medium-Scale Farms Large-Scale Farms



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Commercial Growers Community and Urban Farms Research and Educational Institutions Home and Hobbyists Restaurant and Retail Chains Cannabis Cultivation Other Specialty Crops



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market By Component (Services, Solutions), By Data Source (Mobile Data, Biometric Data, Video & Image Recognition, and Others), By Application (Video Surveillance Telemetry, Autonomous Vehicles, Remote Monitoring, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Harvest Market By Site of Operation (Greenhouse, On-Field, Indoor), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruit), and By Region Forecast to 2028

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market By Operating Frequency (Sub–6 GHz, 24 GHz–39 GHz, Above 39 GHz) By Offering (Hardware, Services), By Demographic (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural) By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Government) and By Region Forecast to 2028

Warehouse Management System Market Size, Share, Trends, By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Function (Labor Management System, Analytics & Optimization, Billing & Yard Management), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Wearable Gaming Market By Product Type (VR Headset, Haptic Devices, Wearable Gaming Body Suit, Wearable Controller, Others), By Age Group (Below 15 Years, 15-30 Years, Others), By User Type (Individual and Commercial Space), By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights