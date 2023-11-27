AUGA group, AB will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 9 months of 2023

AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on December 7 of 2023 at 4.00 PM (EET). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Kęstutis Juščius, who was appointed as the Chair of the Board by the decision of the AUGA group, AB Board on November 24, 2023, will introduce unaudited financial results of the company and address participants' questions after the presentation.

Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until December 6 to Paulius.Grigoravicius@nasdaq.com .

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sfp0RF_3RDufmBwqNLxHLg

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on http://auga.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Contacts:

Chair of the Board of AUGA group, AB

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340