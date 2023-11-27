KEYTRUDA Drug Insight and Market Forecast Report, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on 7 Major Markets - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KEYTRUDA Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about KEYTRUDA for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the KEYTRUDA for MPM in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the KEYTRUDA for MPM.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the KEYTRUDA market forecast analysis for MPM in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in MPM.



Drug Summary



KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and it works with your immune system to help fight certain cancers. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells. Merck has the industry's largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 1,200 trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, 2020). This drug has been approved by the US FDA and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to treat several types of cancer.



The immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) has shown effectiveness in mesothelioma patients through clinical trials and the Merck Access Program. In June 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration approved its use as a second-line treatment for cancer patients with high tumor mutation burden, or TMB-H, including late-stage mesothelioma patients. The FDA concluded that late-stage mesothelioma patients whose disease has progressed following prior treatment and who have no viable alternative options are eligible to receive KEYTRUDA.

In-depth KEYTRUDA Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of KEYTRUDA for malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



KEYTRUDA Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of KEYTRUDA for MPM covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of KEYTRUDA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to KEYTRUDA in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the KEYTRUDA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to KEYTRUDA for MPM?

What is the forecasted market scenario of KEYTRUDA for MPM?

What are the forecasted sales of KEYTRUDA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to KEYTRUDA for MPM?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of MPM?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. KEYTRUDA Overview in MPM

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. KEYTRUDA Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of KEYTRUDA in MPM

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in the 7MM for MPM

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in the United States for MPM

5.3.2. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in Germany for MPM

5.3.3. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in France for MPM

5.3.4. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in Italy for MPM

5.3.5. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in Spain for MPM

5.3.6. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in the United Kingdom for MPM

5.3.7. Market Size of KEYTRUDA in Japan for MPM



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7brpsj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.