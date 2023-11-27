Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Director Appointment

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of Gillian Elcock as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 December 2023.

Gillian was the founder of Denny Ellison, an independent investment research and training company, and was its Managing Director for ten years. Prior to this, she worked as an equity research analyst for several years at Putnam Investments and Insight Investment.

Gillian is a Non-Executive Director of Melrose Industries plc, International Biotechnology Trust plc and STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc. She is also a member of the board of the CFA Society of the UK.

Gillian holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and MEng and BSc degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Murray Steele, Chair of Octopus Apollo VCT plc said:

“We are delighted to welcome Gillian and know she will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from her wealth of experience.”

Gillian will be a member of the Audit & Risk Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company, with effect from the date of her appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

