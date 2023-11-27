Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                                                    
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).   
                                                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 20, 2023 to Friday November 24, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)519,096 7,705,081,890
20 November 202390010,325.11119,292,600
21 November 202385010,163.18828,638,710
22 November 202395010,017.53169,516,655
23 November 202390010,262.35569,236,120
24 November 202390010,384.72229,346,250
Total 20-24 November 20234,500 46,030,335
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,77010,228.963348,792,155
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)29,355 297,257,557
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)528,366 7,799,904,380
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,161,864 33,371,873,279
20 November 20233,59210,420.829637,431,620
21 November 20233,39110,282.205734,866,959
22 November 20233,79210,101.092838,303,344
23 November 20233,59210,363.907337,227,155
24 November 20233,59210,515.228337,770,700
Total 20-24 November 202317,959 185,599,778
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*14,39410,334.6433148,756,856
Bought from the Foundation*4,53510,334.616046,867,483
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)126,818 1,294,827,122
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,198,752 33,753,097,397

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 269,144 A shares and 1,131,225 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, November 27, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47