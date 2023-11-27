Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 20, 2023 to Friday November 24, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|519,096
|7,705,081,890
|20 November 2023
|900
|10,325.1111
|9,292,600
|21 November 2023
|850
|10,163.1882
|8,638,710
|22 November 2023
|950
|10,017.5316
|9,516,655
|23 November 2023
|900
|10,262.3556
|9,236,120
|24 November 2023
|900
|10,384.7222
|9,346,250
|Total 20-24 November 2023
|4,500
|46,030,335
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,770
|10,228.9633
|48,792,155
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,355
|297,257,557
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|528,366
|7,799,904,380
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,161,864
|33,371,873,279
|20 November 2023
|3,592
|10,420.8296
|37,431,620
|21 November 2023
|3,391
|10,282.2057
|34,866,959
|22 November 2023
|3,792
|10,101.0928
|38,303,344
|23 November 2023
|3,592
|10,363.9073
|37,227,155
|24 November 2023
|3,592
|10,515.2283
|37,770,700
|Total 20-24 November 2023
|17,959
|185,599,778
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|14,394
|10,334.6433
|148,756,856
|Bought from the Foundation*
|4,535
|10,334.6160
|46,867,483
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|126,818
|1,294,827,122
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,198,752
|33,753,097,397
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 269,144 A shares and 1,131,225 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, November 27, 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47