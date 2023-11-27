Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 20, 2023 to Friday November 24, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 519,096 7,705,081,890 20 November 2023 900 10,325.1111 9,292,600 21 November 2023 850 10,163.1882 8,638,710 22 November 2023 950 10,017.5316 9,516,655 23 November 2023 900 10,262.3556 9,236,120 24 November 2023 900 10,384.7222 9,346,250 Total 20-24 November 2023 4,500 46,030,335 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 4,770 10,228.9633 48,792,155 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,355 297,257,557 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 528,366 7,799,904,380 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,161,864 33,371,873,279 20 November 2023 3,592 10,420.8296 37,431,620 21 November 2023 3,391 10,282.2057 34,866,959 22 November 2023 3,792 10,101.0928 38,303,344 23 November 2023 3,592 10,363.9073 37,227,155 24 November 2023 3,592 10,515.2283 37,770,700 Total 20-24 November 2023 17,959 185,599,778 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 14,394 10,334.6433 148,756,856 Bought from the Foundation* 4,535 10,334.6160 46,867,483 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 126,818 1,294,827,122 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,198,752 33,753,097,397

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 269,144 A shares and 1,131,225 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.97% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, November 27, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments