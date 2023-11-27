Dental Bone Graft Market Size to Reach USD 1026.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental bone graft market size was USD 517.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness regarding dental health among individuals is a key factor driving market revenue growth. When bone loss occurs in the jaw, a dental bone graft is required, which is usually performed prior to the insertion of dental implants or when bone loss is affecting surrounding teeth.

Dental bone graft provides volume and density to the jaw in parts where bone loss has occurred. The repair of bone mass and structure assists patients in avoiding the development of other dental issues or disorders. In addition, dental bone graft operations are commonly utilized in modern dentistry to help patients achieve higher levels of personal self-esteem and self-confidence, as well as to restore functionality, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, rising number of dental implant procedures is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The key advantages of a dental bone graft are increased volume of healthy and stable bone that can restore function and form to impaired teeth. This is useful for rebuilding areas following tooth or root removal and it provides rigid structural support when used for dental implants. However, complications due to dental bone grafts, such as infection, bleeding, or graft rejection, is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Complications can lead to additional treatments, which results in additional cost, while the rejection can happen soon after the transplant or even years later.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 517.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 7.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1026.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type of graft material, application, mechanism, material form, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, Geistlich Pharma AG, Medtronic, Institut Straumann AG, LifeNet Health, RTI Surgical, Regenity, OSTEOGENICS BIOMEDICAL, DentiumUSA, Novabone, Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD, Sunstar, Innovation Regeneration Aesthetics, KeystoneDentalGroup, SeaSpine, Bone Solutions, Inc., Citagenix Inc., and Bicon Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global dental bone graft market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective dental bone grafts in the market. Some major players included in the global dental bone grafts market report are:

Strategic Development

On 7 March 2023, EthOss Regeneration, a leading dental bone graft company, announced the launch of ’EthOss 360: Global Network for Implantology,’ a world-class dental implant teaching platform. The platform was intended to give doctors with the most current, comprehensive education and training accessible in a user-friendly, seamless environment. EthOss designed to repair, enhance, or replace bone abnormalities in the oral and maxillofacial region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The allografts segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental bone graft market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for utilizing allograft as this does not require extra surgery and increasing adoption of biocompatible and synthetic dental grafts. The bone grafts used in allograft technique were collected from deceased donors whose bones had been donated to bone banks, which as a result makes allografts biocompatible, hence reduce the risk of graft rejection and allergic reactions in recipients. In addition, allografts are utilized in a wide range of dental applications, such as ridge augmentation, sinus lifts, socket preservation after tooth extraction, and implant placement, which is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The osteoconduction segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global dental bone graft market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for osteoconductive materials since these are used in periodontal defect repair and treatment of gum disease. There are various advantages associated with osteoconduction, such as improved bone regeneration, accelerated healing, and predictable outcomes. In addition, rising demand for dental bone graft procedures, particularly in cases where patients require increased bone volume for successful dental implant placement and other oral rehabilitation treatments, is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental bone graft market in 2022 due to increasing awareness regarding dental health among individuals in countries such as Germany and the. In addition, rising need for dental implants among individuals increasing strategic initiatives taken by companies are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dental bone graft market on the basis of type of graft material, application, mechanism, material form, end-use, and region:

Type of Graft Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Autografts Allografts Xenografts Synthetic bone grafts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Periodontal defects Ridge augmentation Socket preservation Sinus lifts Implantology Craniomaxillofacial procedures Others

Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Osteoconduction Osteoinduction Osteopromotion Osteogenesis

Material Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Granules Blocks Putty Powder

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Hospitals Dental clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



