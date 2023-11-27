Wreaths Across America Announces #GivingTuesday Matching Campaign from Jersey Mike’s Subs

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and MANASQUAN, NJ, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,600 locations nationwide, has issued a #GivingTuesday challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Jersey Mike’s has once again stepped up to help WAA reach its goal of placing a fresh, handmade balsam veteran’s wreath on every eligible marker at Arlington National Cemetery. Every $17 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, will be matched by the company, up to $250,000!

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has supported WAA’s mission with contributions totaling more than $3.5 million dollars. Last year, across the country more than 2.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans, including on all the eligible markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. “Jersey Mike’s franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO.

“The incredible team at Jersey Mike’s Subs has been such a tremendous part of the growth of the program for more than a decade,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Their continued support ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of the brave men and women who committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history to ensure our freedom.”

For more information about volunteering at Arlington on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 – please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING. To find a participating location near you to support or to learn how you can volunteer locally in your community please click here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflective in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

