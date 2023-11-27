Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size To Worth USD 4.05 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.05 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.





Medical device cleaning is a vital aspect of healthcare to ensure patient safety and prevent infections. The process involves eliminating contaminants and residues from medical equipment through manual or automated methods using approved cleaning agents and disinfectants. Adhering to strict protocols, healthcare facilities minimize the risk of cross-contamination and maintain device functionality. Proper cleaning practices enhance infection control measures, extending the longevity of medical devices and upholding their efficacy in providing critical medical care.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Non-critical, Semi-critical, and Critical), By Technique (Cleaning, Disinfection, and Sterilization), By EPA Classification (High Level, Intermediate Level, and Low Level), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

In 2022, the semi-critical segment accounted for around 44.3% market share

On the basis of the device, the global medical device cleaning market is segmented into non-critical, semi-critical, and critical. The semi-critical segment's dominance in holding the largest market share can be attributed to its pivotal role in medical procedures. Semi-critical medical devices, which come into contact with mucous membranes or non-intact skin, require meticulous cleaning to prevent microbial transmission. The heightened focus on infection control, coupled with the increasing volume of semi-critical procedures, drives demand for effective cleaning solutions. Additionally, advancements in cleaning technologies tailored to semi-critical devices further contribute to the segment's prominence, as healthcare facilities prioritize comprehensive sanitation to ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance.

The disinfection segment dominated the market with more than 48.6% revenue share in 2022

Based on the technique, the global medical device cleaning market is segmented into cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization. The disinfection segment's leading market share is driven by its critical role in preventing healthcare-associated infections. Disinfection is a cornerstone of infection control, ensuring the elimination of pathogens on medical devices. The growing awareness of infection risks and stringent regulatory guidelines propel the demand for robust disinfection solutions. With healthcare facilities prioritizing patient safety and regulatory compliance, the disinfection segment garners significant traction. Continuous technological advancements in disinfection methods and products further bolster its dominance in the medical device cleaning market.

The intermediate-level segment held the largest market with more than 46.3% revenue share in 2022

Based on the EPA classification, the global medical device cleaning market is segmented into high level, intermediate level, and low level. The intermediate-level segment's dominance in holding the largest market share can be attributed to its crucial role in achieving a balance between effective cleaning and device preservation. Intermediate-level disinfection strikes a vital compromise, eliminating a wide spectrum of pathogens while being less corrosive on sensitive medical equipment. As healthcare facilities focus on both infection control and device longevity, this segment gains prominence. The demand for thorough yet gentle cleaning, driven by patient safety concerns and equipment maintenance, contributes to the significant market share of the intermediate-level segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a fastest CAGR of around 5.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific's projected status as the fastest-growing regional market in the forecast period is influenced by multiple factors. Rapid economic growth and increasing healthcare investments in countries like China and India are driving the demand for advanced medical device cleaning solutions. Rising awareness about infection control and patient safety is spurring adoption. Moreover, expanding healthcare infrastructure and a burgeoning medical device industry in the region contribute to heightened market opportunities.

North America's dominance in the medical device cleaning market can be attributed to its robust healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory framework, and advanced technology adoption. The region's well-established healthcare facilities prioritize infection control, driving demand for effective cleaning solutions. Compliance with rigorous regulatory standards ensures high-quality cleaning practices.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global medical device cleaning market include Steris PLC, GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products, The Ruhof Corp., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Sterigenics International LLC, Biotrol, Metrex Research, LLC, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab. And others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Purell Healthcare Surface Disinfecting Wipes were introduced by GOJO Industries, the company that manufactures Purell products. The new service provides an unmatched blend of tremendous effectiveness and comfort of mind. Purell Healthcare Surface disinfection Wipes are hospital-grade surface disinfection wipes that eliminate germs in one step.

In August 2021, Ecolab developed its Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Centre to work with customers in the medical device sector on infection control solutions for its cutting-edge surgical equipment, as well as to develop novel solutions for hospitals and operating rooms.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical device cleaning market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Device

Non-critical

Semi-critical

Critical

Medical Device Cleaning Market, By Technique

Cleaning

Disinfection

Sterilization

Medical Device Cleaning Market, By EPA Classification

High Level

Intermediate Level

Low Level

Medical Device Cleaning Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



